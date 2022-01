While 2021 was certainly the year of bitcoin, investors with a particular type of risk appetite are diversifying their crypto portfolios with altcoins. The term “altcoin” is short for “alternative coin” and refers to cryptocurrencies other than bitcoin. Ether is perhaps the most popular altcoin, though crypto insiders quickly bring up other names like the bitcoin copycat litecoin, the stablecoin tether and, of course, dogecoin, the meme coin popularized by Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO