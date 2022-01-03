ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

‘I am forever grateful’: Florida firefighters deliver baby girl New Year’s Day

By Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com
 4 days ago
Flagler County firefighters Flagler County firefighters got an unexpected start to 2022 when they helped deliver a baby on New Year’s Day. (Flagler County Fire Rescue)

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Flagler County firefighters got an unexpected start to 2022 when they helped deliver a baby on New Year’s Day.

Officials said Flagler County Fire Rescue Lt. Jon Moscowitz and Firefighter/Paramedic Jimmy Melady helped deliver Traci Kuehn’s baby girl as they transported her to AdventHealth Daytona Beach.

Baby Sunnie arrived at 6:02 p.m., on Jan. 1, 10 weeks early, weighing 3 pounds, 5 ounces. Officials said baby and mom are recovering and doing well, and baby Sunnie remains in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at AdventHealth Daytona Beach, where she’s receiving the highest level of pediatric care, due to her early arrival.

Kuehn expressed her gratitude to Moscowitz and Melady for assisting in safely bringing baby Sunnie into the world.

“These guys are my heroes, I am so thankful and grateful for their swift action,” Kuehn said.

Fire Chief Michael Tucker said he was overwhelmed with joy when he heard the news.

“What a great way to ring in the New Year, thanks to Flagler County’s finest firefighter/paramedics,” Tucker said.

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

