The Terrebonne Parish Council has announced the Parish is seeking individuals to serve on various boards, committees, and commissions designed to maintain and improve the quality of life in our community. The agencies in need of members are governmental or quasi-governmental organizations. The positions require people who are familiar with each agency and are willing to give of their time and talents. The Parish Council will consider at its January 12, 2022, Regular Session meeting the following vacancies and appointments:

TERREBONNE PARISH, LA ・ 22 HOURS AGO