ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

AP PHOTOS: Storm wraps nation's capital in snowy blanket

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dneJY_0dbiBOSK00

A winter snowstorm blanketed the nation’s capital Monday, closing government offices, snarling travel and grounding the president’s helicopter. Up to 10 inches (25 centimeters) was forecast for the District of Columbia and parts of Virginia and Maryland

Photos of the wintry landscape showed kids being pulled on sleds around the Capitol, a snow-covered Korean War Veterans Memorial and a reveler out for a run.

Dozens of flights were delayed or canceled at the city's three main airports, according to FlightAware.com’s misery map. A quarter of the flights at New York’s three major airports were delayed or called off as well.

After spending the weekend in Delaware, President Joe Biden arrived safely aboard Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, then spent nearly a half hour on the runway as plows cleared a safe path. Biden emerged on the stairwell into a whiteout. Without the option to take a helicopter, he left in a motorcade for a slow slog back to the White House.

Comments / 0

Related
newmilfordspectrum.com

Overnight storm blankets Greenwich in covering of snow

GREENWICH — The residents of Greenwich woke up to a winter wonderland on Friday after more than 6 inches of snow fell overnight. Crews from the Highway Division of the Department of Public Works were out all day removing snow on 265 miles of the town’s public roadways, said Renee Wallace, communication specialist for the DPW.
GREENWICH, CT
The Independent

AP Week in Pictures: Global

JAN. 1 - 7, 2022From Orthodox Christians celebration of Christmas Mass, to New Year's fireworks lighting up the skies globally, to U.S. President Joe Biden s plea for democracy on the one year anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol by supporters to then-President Donald Trump in Washington this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.The selection was curated by AP photo editor Pamela Hassell in New York Follow AP visual journalism: ...
PHOTOGRAPHY
The Independent

The Independent

419K+
Followers
153K+
Post
203M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy