Whoopi Goldberg Taking a Break From ‘The View’ After Testing Positive for COVID-19

ABC ’s The View is without one of its co-hosts this week, after Whoopi Goldberg tested positive for COVID-19 .

Joy Behar disclosed the news on the program Monday.

“Whoopi unfortunately tested positive over the break, but she will hopefully be back next week,” Behar said. “Since she is vaxxed and boosted, her symptoms have been very, very mild, but we are being super cautious here at The View .”

Behar added that the show may “check in” on Goldberg at some point this week.

Goldberg wasn’t the only co-host to grapple with the virus over the holidays.

Sunny Hostin said she tested positive for COVID-19 before Christmas.

“I am so thankful that I was vaccinated and boosted, because I just had cold-like symptoms, but I didn’t feel great,” Hostin said.

And Ana Navarro revealed that her father tested positive for COVID over the holidays, leaving her fridge “overflowing” with food. Sara Haines’ husband also contracted the virus, forcing her and her kids to quarantine when they returned from seeing her parents over the holidays.

The hosts all appeared on the program remotely, with the omicron variant forcing TV productions to rethink their operations in recent weeks.