ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Whoopi Goldberg Taking a Break From ‘The View’ After Testing Positive for COVID-19

By Alex Weprin
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZEq81_0dbiBI9y00

ABC ’s The View is without one of its co-hosts this week, after Whoopi Goldberg tested positive for COVID-19 .

Joy Behar disclosed the news on the program Monday.

“Whoopi unfortunately tested positive over the break, but she will hopefully be back next week,” Behar said. “Since she is vaxxed and boosted, her symptoms have been very, very mild, but we are being super cautious here at The View .”

Behar added that the show may “check in” on Goldberg at some point this week.

Goldberg wasn’t the only co-host to grapple with the virus over the holidays.

Sunny Hostin said she tested positive for COVID-19 before Christmas.

“I am so thankful that I was vaccinated and boosted, because I just had cold-like symptoms, but I didn’t feel great,” Hostin said.

And Ana Navarro revealed that her father tested positive for COVID over the holidays, leaving her fridge “overflowing” with food. Sara Haines’ husband also contracted the virus, forcing her and her kids to quarantine when they returned from seeing her parents over the holidays.

The hosts all appeared on the program remotely, with the omicron variant forcing TV productions to rethink their operations in recent weeks.

Comments / 3

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Whoopi Goldberg Says Breakthrough COVID-19 Diagnosis “Could Have Been Much Worse”

After the announcement that she tested positive for COVID-19, Whoopi Goldberg offered an update during Wednesday’s episode of The View. Goldberg explained that she had already begun distancing herself after being exposed to someone who had tested positive for COVID-19. She later learned that she was positive when she tested before returning to The View after holiday break. “It was a shock because I’m triple-vaxxed. I haven’t been anywhere, I haven’t done anything,” she said to her fellow co-hosts. “But that’s the thing about the Omicron [variant], you just don’t know where it is, who’s got it, who’s passing it.” She added, “It’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hollywood Reporter

Hoda Kotb Tests Positive for COVID-19, Says She’s “Feeling Good”

Hoda Kotb has tested positive for COVID-19 amid a surge of cases in New York City over the last month. The Today show anchor’s breakthrough case was first reported on the NBC morning show Thursday, with co-anchor Craig Melvin confirming the news on air. “She tested positive for COVID but Hoda tells us that she’s doing just fine, and we look forward to having her back very, very soon,” Melvin said during the show’s third hour. On Twitter, Kotb confirmed the news herself, briefly stating that she’s “feeling good” after thanking people for their well-wishes. Thx for well wishes! Feeling good.. ❤️...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hollywood Reporter

Patton Oswalt Says He and Dave Chappelle “100 Percent Disagree About Transgender Rights, Representation”

Patton Oswalt is offering an apology and sharing some reflections on his longtime friendship with fellow comedian Dave Chappelle. Friday night on Instagram, Oswalt posted a photo alongside Chappelle and shared that after performing at the Seattle Center, Chappelle had texted him to come visit and do a guest set at the arena he was performing in next door. “Why not? I waved good-bye to this hell-year with a genius that I started comedy with 34 years ago. He works an arena like he’s talking to one person and charming their skin off. Anyway, I ended the year with a real...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Whoopi Goldberg
Person
Joy Behar
Person
Sara Haines
Person
Ana Navarro
Person
Sunny Hostin
OK! Magazine

'The View' In Turmoil: In Dire Need Of Republican Co-Host, No-One Will Join Because Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg & Sunny Hostin Are Allegedly Bullies On Set

Producers at The View are reportedly struggling to find the perfect fit for a permanent Republican panelist to sit alongside the liberal hosts. The ongoing search to fill the right-wing spot left by Meghan McCain— who departed the show over the summer — has hit a snag as the show continues to test out a wide range of conservative fill-ins into the new year.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Triple vaxxed Whoopi Goldberg says Covid diagnosis was a ‘shock’

Whoopi Goldberg has said her Covid diagnosis was a “shock” because she is triple vaxxed against the disease. Goldberg, who co-hosts The View with Joy Behar, made an appearance on the ABC talk show on Wednesday (5 January) – two days after Behar confirmed Goldberg had tested positive for Covid over the holidays. During the interview, the 67-year-old actor revealed that the positive test result was a “shock” because, not only was she was fully vaccinated against Covid, she had also received her booster dose. “I haven’t been anywhere, I hadn’t done anything,” Goldberg continued, adding, “But that’s the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Christmas#Abc#Omicron
Deadline

Sara Haines Off ‘The View’ Today After Close Contact With Covid

The View is down another co-host today, with panelist Sara Haines absent due to having come into close contact with Covid. The announcement was made by co-host Joy Behar at the start of today’s episode. On Monday, Behar announced that moderator Whoopi Goldberg had tested positive for Covid during the holiday break and probably would be off until next week. “Sara was in close contact, so she’s not here. It’s like Agatha Christie, ‘And then there were three,” Behar said, noting that Haines “feels fine” but that she’s “laying low today.” Haines appeared remotely from home Monday on The View. Haines’ seat was filled today by fill-in co-host Yvette Nicole Brown. Today’s panel was rounded out by co-hosts Sunny Hostin and guest co-host Ana Navarro. All the panelists appeared remotely from their homes. (Hostin has confirmed that she had Covid over the holiday break but has recovered.) The cases come amid the Omicron variant’s surge in New York City and throughout the nation and world. Goldberg missed the Dec. 15 and 16 episodes of The View after being exposed to Covid but did appear on the show’s pre-taped Dec. 17 holiday episode.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TheDailyBeast

Fox News Star ‘Turned Down’ Offer to Replace Meghan McCain on ‘The View’: Report

Fox News contributor Kat Timpf declined the chance to replace Meghan McCain as the new permanent conservative co-host of The View, Politico Playbook reported on Monday. With the long-running ABC talk show auditioning right-leaning fill-ins, veteran hosts Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, and Whoopi Goldberg have reportedly voiced displeasure that the process to replace McCain has taken so long. At the same time, according to Politico, producers are struggling to “find a conservative cast-member who checks all the right boxes,” which includes having credibility with GOP audiences while not being prone to conspiracies and election denialism. “Sources said that the show was eager to recruit young libertarian Kat Timpf, but she turned them down because of the show’s reputation for treating conservatives poorly and her contract with Fox,” Playbook reported. Following her chaotic four-year run on The View, McCain alleged it was a toxic workplace and that she was bullied by her on-air colleagues.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'The View' Loses Second Co-Host This Week Due to COVID Protocols

The View returned this week after taking a break for the holidays. But two co-hosts have already had to take some time off due to the show's COVID-19 protocols. According to Deadline, co-host Joy Behar announced on Tuesday's episode that Sara Haines had been in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. The show's announcement came only one day after they shared that Whoopi Goldberg tested positive for COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Variety

Lupita Nyong’o Tests Positive for COVID-19, Drops Out of ‘The 355’ Virtual Press Day

Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o is the latest celebrity to test positive for COVID-19, a diagnosis which forced the star to cancel virtual interviews for her new movie “The 355.” Nyong’o shared news of her test results on social media, tweeting, “I too have tested positive for COVID-19. I’m fully vaccinated and taking care in isolation, so I trust I will be well. Please do all you can to keep yourself and others protected from serious illness.” The actor added the hashtag “#StayMaskedAndVaxxed” at the end of her message. Prior to testing positive, Nyong’o intended to join her co-stars Jessica Chastain, Penelope Cruz,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Indy100

Howard Stern criticises Oprah for having parties during Covid in fat-shaming rant

Howard Stern did not mince his words when it came to discussing how he feels about Oprah, and the parties she has held during Covid-19. “Over vacation I tried to decompress,” Stern said in his SiriusXM radio show during his first show of 2022. “I was watching Oprah, I follow her on Instagram. I’m really amazed by Oprah, I really am. On her Instagram she likes to take you into her house where every night of Christmas is a big party like a celebration and she flies in a different chef.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
Popculture

Fox News Host Abruptly Announces Departure From Network

Fox News Sunday anchor Chris Wallace surprisingly announced on Sunday he is leaving the network, effective immediately. Just two hours after he said goodbye to viewers, CNN confirmed Wallace will join its new CNN+ streaming platform to host a weekday show. Wallace hosted Fox News Channel's Sunday morning show for 18 years.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy