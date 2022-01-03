ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Teen girls rescued, 30 suspects arrested in US marshals sting

By Nexstar Media Wire, Talia Naquin
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X4GQW_0dbiB9Ig00

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana ( WJW ) – The U.S. Marshals Service announced that a recent sting operation has resulted in the recovery of several missing and endangered teenagers and led to 30 arrests.

The operation took place in the New Orleans area from October to Dec. 24, 2021.

According to a press release, one recovered teen was 16, and was found living with several adults.

$5 million bond for woman charged with murder of Cleveland police officer

A 14-year-old was rescued from a motel with a 17-year-old girl and a 15-year-old girl. Investigators believe they may have been sex trafficking victims. The teens told police they were in another motel room with adult men who left them stranded.

Law enforcement believes another 15-year-old who was found may have been a victim of sex trafficking.

Investigators said she was living with her boyfriend and an adult and was regularly seen leaving the home to meet with adult men.

Two sisters, 15 and 16, were also found, and investigators said they may have been the victims of sex crimes.

Some registered sex offenders were arrested during the sweep.

‘We both lost our sons’: Family deals with more tragedy after off-duty Cleveland officer murdered

Lorenzo Oliver had a warrant in the rape of a 12-year-old girl. He’s believed to be responsible for other sex crimes, police said.

Investigators arrested several other men over suspected sex offender violations, including James Sorrell, who was wanted on a warrant of failing to register for a conviction involving a 7-year-old. The men were among 30 arrested during sex offender compliance checks.

To report tips, the U.S. Marshals Service can be contacted at (504) 589-6872.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
City
New Orleans, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sting
KOLR10 News

Fatality crash in Mount Vernon last night

MOUNT VERNON, MO.– One driver is dead after rear-ending a diesel on westbound I44 and being ejected from the vehicle last night. Luis Javianne Pacheo Lopez, 25, of Tulsa, Oklahoma was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Lakin Funeral Home. Marvin David Hernandez Soto, 27, also of Tulsa Oklahoma was the driver and […]
MOUNT VERNON, MO
KOLR10 News

House fire claims two lives in Hickory County

WEAUBLEAU, Mo. — Two people are found dead after firefighters put out a fully involved house fire on Thursday, January 6. Central Hickory Fire Rescue arrived on the scene to a house fully engulfed in flames. A man who was picking up trash around 2 a.m. on January 6, noticed smoke coming from the house […]
HICKORY COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Us Marshals#Sex Crimes#Murder#Wjw#The U S Marshals Service#Nexstar Media Inc
KOLR10 News

Missouri recorded more than 1,000 traffic deaths in 2021

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri transportation officials say the state recorded more than 1,000 traffic deaths in 2021. It is the first time since 2006 that Missouri had more than 1,000 traffic fatalities. The department says in a news release that 1,004 people died in traffic crashes last year. That’s a 2% increase over […]
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KOLR10 News

2 Americans missing after plane splashes down off Panama

PANAMA CITY (AP) — Authorities in Panama continue to search for two Americans who went missing when the small plane they were traveling in splashed into the Pacific ocean and quickly sank. Three others aboard the private flight have been rescued. Panama’s Civil Aviation Authority said Tuesday the two missing U.S. citizens were aged 57 […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy