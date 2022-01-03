ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Is Prepackaged Chicken Bad For You?

By Anne Taylor
Health Digest
Health Digest
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CfmL5_0dbiB5lm00

There are many benefits to buying prepackaged food. It is much more convenient to make when the cooking process has already been completed. Raw chicken , for example, takes a while to prep and cook, but prepackaged and precooked chicken simply needs to be reheated before eating. But is this type of food healthy? It completely depends on the type of chicken you buy.

Processed meat products like chicken patties, nuggets, and tenders are often high in calories and fat (via SFGate ). One serving of frozen chicken patties contains almost 300 calories and as much as 20 grams of fat. While healthy fats are essential to a complete diet, processed foods are full of saturated fats which can raise cholesterol levels and increase your risk of heart disease (via NHS ). While it's okay to enjoy processed foods in moderation, you should limit them in your diet and opt for whole, unprocessed foods instead.

Unprocessed Frozen Chicken Is A Better Option

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YqccO_0dbiB5lm00

If you want the convenience of prepackaged chicken but don't want to increase your intake of unprocessed foods, there are still options for you. Plain frozen chicken offers the convenience of being prepackaged but is not loaded with fat and extra calories (via Livestrong ). This type of chicken is usually frozen immediately after the meat has been cut to preserve freshness and nutrition. However, you should try to avoid chicken that has been injected with a saline solution. This is a common practice that improves juiciness and flavor but adds a lot of salt. One serving of raw frozen chicken has about 136 calories, 25 grams of protein, and only about three grams of fat.

You can also buy raw chicken and freeze it yourself if you want the convenience of the prepackaged option. When defrosting raw chicken, it is important to follow the correct safety practices. You can either defrost chicken in the refrigerator or microwave . Raw chicken should not be defrosted at room temperature because this puts it at risk of harboring bacteria that can later make you sick.

Read this next: How Unhealthy Is Chicken Skin?

Comments / 2

Related
FIRST For Women

Sprinkling This Spice on Your Eggs in the Morning Can Curb Cravings All Day Long

There’s a reason eggs are such a popular breakfast food: From scrambled to poached, the protein-packed food pairs well with just about any savory grain or starch (think toast, quinoa, potatoes, or brown rice) and can keep you feeling satisfied for a long time. But if you like to snack between meals, even enjoying a filling breakfast might not be enough to break the habit. But here’s a simple way to stop those cravings: add cayenne pepper to your next plate of eggs!
FOOD & DRINKS
Real Simple

Bad News: These 8 Foods Are Among the Worst for High Cholesterol

When the doctor shares the news that you have high cholesterol, they'll often advise you to undergo a diet overhaul. You may have heard conflicting advice from friends, family, and health professionals over the years about the worst foods for high cholesterol, and it can get a little confusing. So we asked registered dietitians to explain what it means to have high cholesterol, how diet plays a role, and the worst foods for high cholesterol.
HEALTH
MedicineNet.com

What Happens If You Drink a Lot of Cranberry Juice? Side Effects

Although cranberry juice is safe to consume in moderation, drinking too much can cause side effects such as upset stomach, diarrhea, and blood sugar spikes. In the past, it was believed that cranberry juice can slow the growth of bacteria and therefore is useful in treating urinary tract infections. However, recent studies have shown that although cranberry juice may help prevent bacteria from sticking to the urinary tract wall, it doesn’t do enough to make a significant difference.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Throw Your Vegetables Away Immediately If You Notice This

If you shop at the farmers' market, you may get giddy when you see beautiful-looking vegetables. Once you buy them, you might come up with lots of ideas of how you'll turn them into a dish, such as a soup, salad accompaniments, a side dish, or a main course. When you get home, however, you may put everything away in the fridge and realize your ideas aren't going to work out. Perhaps you shop once a week at the grocery store or shop online, and you have more vegetables than you know what to do with in your fridge. Don't worry, it happens to the best of us.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicken Tenders#Chickens#Chicken Nuggets#Chicken Patties#Calories#Food Drink#Sfgate#Nhs#Frozen Chicken
MedicineNet.com

What Is the Best Thing to Drink If You Have Gout?

Gout is a condition that is associated with high levels of uric acid in the blood, which forms crystals that accumulate around the joints, leading to sudden and severe pain and swelling. People with gout have a high risk of kidney stones. Drinks or foods high in purines can increase...
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

The Real Reason You're Seeing Less Diet Soda In Stores

When Royal Crown Cola debuted Diet-Rite Cola in 1958, the company marketed it toward diabetics (via Our Everyday Life). However, as Diet-Rite Cola quickly became one of the nation's best selling sodas, companies like Pepsi and Coca-Cola began noticing that most consumers were actually not diabetics, but dieters, and quickly invented their own comparable products to compete in the diet soda market (via Fast Company). Fast forward to 2021 and CNN has recently reported that diet sodas are an increasingly scarce find in retailers, and have instead been replaced with soft drinks labeled as "zero sugar" — indeed, sodas like Canada Dry, 7Up, A&W, and Sunkist have all rebranded from "diet" to "zero sugar." But why make such a seemingly small switch-up? It's all a marketing strategy aimed toward younger generations, including Millennials and Generation Zers. Chief Marketing Officer of PepsiCo Beverages North America Greg Lyons chimed in on the topic, stating, "Younger people just don't like the word 'diet.'"
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Mistakes Everyone Makes With Frozen Waffles

Sometimes, you wake up on a Sunday with plenty of energy, decide to visit the farmers' market to get some fresh eggs and produce, and whip up a healthy breakfast as the birds sing outside your window. If you can manage that kind of breakfast more than once a week, we envy you — because for most of us, breakfast is just another task to complete in our mad dash from our beds to the office, no more eventful than flossing or making sure the cat is fed. On these types of mornings, breakfast is comprised not of a beautiful frittata brimming with fresh veg, but is rather stashed somewhere in the back of the freezer. And one freezer breakfast rises above all the rest: the humble frozen waffle.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Why Eating Chicken On New Year's Is Considered Bad Luck

It's almost time for 2021 to be on its way out, leading the resolution-makers among us to start setting intentions for the new year, and the superstitious among us to plan what to eat on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day that might help set the tone for 2022. Did you know that there are a variety of foods traditionally served around the world for New Year's that are considered lucky, dishes that are supposed to shepherd in good fortune as well as good flavor?
FOOD & DRINKS
24/7 Wall St.

25 Junk Foods That Are Actually Not So Bad for You

Remember when margarine was healthier than butter? That was before studies revealed how unhealthy synthetic trans fats can be. Nutrition science is constantly changing, and with it, the reputations of formerly vilified foods. 24/7 Tempo reviewed dozens of foods that are often considered unhealthy and found the ones with redeeming qualities, either due to their […]
NUTRITION
LIVESTRONG.com

How Bad Is It Really to Eat Cheese Every Day?

Nutty Gouda, creamy mozzarella, sharp Provolone... there are few things that are as tasty and satisfying as cheese. Even just a little goes a long way: Grating some Parmesan on a pile of kale, for instance, can make your greens more palatable, ahem, more edible. So you may be wondering,...
FOOD & DRINKS
TODAY.com

Zero-sugar drinks are replacing diet soda. Are they any better for you?

Whether for weight loss or to just get healthier, IFIC’s 2021 Annual Food and Health Survey revealed that 40% of people between the ages of 18 and 80 said they were following a prescribed diet in 2021. Yet, at the same time, there’s been a cultural shift away from restrictive dieting, and the word diet itself needs a rebrand. That’s why sodas billed as "diet" are getting overhauled or overtaken by similar (or even the same) zero-sugar soft drinks, according to reporting by CNN . But whether these drinks are any better than the diet drinks they’re replacing is debatable. Here’s how to decide if zero-sugar drinks and sugar substitutes are right for you.
FOOD & DRINKS
Killeen Daily Herald

Love Black Coffee & Dark Chocolate? It Could Be in Your DNA

THURSDAY, Dec. 30, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- If you like your coffee black, it could be that your grandpa or your great-aunt did, too. A preference for black coffee and also for dark chocolate seems to lie in a person’s genes, scientists report. It’s not the taste that these...
FOOD & DRINKS
healththoroughfare.com

Overnight Oats, a Healthy Breakfast You Should Try!

Baked Oatmeal, overnight oatmeal, oatmeal cookies. Oats in all shapes and forms are making a comeback. The reason? Health benefits. Oats are packed with fiber and protein which can lower cholesterol naturally, as well as promote a healthy heart. Trying to add variety to your diet? Can’t seem to find...
FOOD & DRINKS
arcamax.com

Environmental Nutrition: Nuts for peanuts!

The peanut is not just an American tradition at baseball games, pubs, and as part of the iconic peanut butter and jelly sandwich, it’s also a global culinary superstar and a nutrient powerhouse. The folklore. Native to South America, this dietary staple dates back thousands of years. Aztecs also...
FOOD & DRINKS
arcamax.com

Ranch Chicken

As 2021 draws to a close my thoughts turn to you - my readers. Thank you for allowing me to share my tasty healthy food journey with you each week. It's been a privilege connecting with you. Developing the Plan Z Diet has been a major lifestyle change for me...
RECIPES
Health Digest

Health Digest

New York, NY
15K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.

 https://www.healthdigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy