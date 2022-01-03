Warriors sign Quinndary Weatherspoon to two-way contract

Quinndary Weatherspoon made the most out of his 14-minute audition on Christmas Day. The Warriors announced Monday they have signed Weatherspoon to a two-way contract, a day after waiving guard Jeff Dowtin. A two-way contract allows the Warriors to shuttle Weatherspoon between the NBA and the G League this season.

Weatherspoon scored six points with a rebound, steal and a block against the Phoenix Suns while also playing some superb defense on Devin Booker and Chris Paul. After the game, Weatherspoon earned some big-time praise from Steph Curry for stepping up on such a big stage.

"You've got to be wired different to come into a situation like tonight and just show what you're about," Curry said. "Defensively, he made some amazing plays, just being in the right place at the right time. Drove to the basket a couple times. Got to his spots and finished. He made his presence felt. That's 14 really good minutes, coming out of the G League straight into a Christmas Day game against the Suns. That's a big spot that he showed what he's about."

The 6-foot-3 Weatherspoon has a wingspan that’s in the 6-foot-9 range which helps him on the defensive end. Joe Viray of Golden State of Mind shared video of Weatherspoon's defensive effort against the Suns.

Weatherspoon, 25, played in 31 games with the San Antonio Spurs the past two seasons before joining the Santa Cruz Warriors. In nine games with Santa Cruz this year, he averaged 16.1, 4.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game while shooting 44.2 percent from the floor.

Weatherspoon was signed to a 10-day contract but the Warriors have been impressed with him throughout the past few weeks in particular. Klay Thompson gave glowing reports of Weatherspoon’s defense while rehabbing with the Santa Cruz Warriors. Thompson is expected to return in the next couple of weeks, perhaps as soon as Jan. 9 against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Now that Draymond Green and Damion Lee have cleared the NBA’s health and safety protocols, the Warriors are back to full strength – minus Thompson and James Wiseman. Weatherspoon and fellow two-way contract player Chris Chiozza probably won’t get much playing time but provide perimeter depth for the Dubs.