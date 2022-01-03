ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

17,525 new coronavirus cases, 5 additional deaths in Mississippi

By Kaitlin Howell
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RULc7_0dbiAuE100

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 17,525 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with five additional deaths. The new cases were reported to MSDH for the four-day period between December 30 and January 2.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 561,262 with 10,455 deaths.

Omicron variant impacts school districts, as students return to classes in 2022

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 5098 125 88 18
Alcorn 6489 115 130 20
Amite 2270 58 57 9
Attala 3624 90 189 36
Benton 1677 40 47 10
Bolivar 6912 154 240 33
Calhoun 3069 51 44 7
Carroll 1917 41 52 11
Chickasaw 3592 74 61 15
Choctaw 1438 27 12 0
Claiborne 1437 40 46 9
Clarke 3101 96 132 32
Clay 3483 78 41 5
Coahoma 4813 113 138 14
Copiah 5116 95 109 15
Covington 4754 97 142 39
De Soto 37222 444 127 27
Forrest 14840 264 286 61
Franklin 1350 32 46 5
George 5234 80 73 9
Greene 2316 50 58 6
Grenada 4073 111 156 32
Hancock 8258 133 87 16
Harrison 36758 567 539 80
Hinds 39015 654 856 140
Holmes 3071 90 109 20
Humphreys 1438 39 35 9
Issaquena 196 7 0 0
Itawamba 5212 112 136 24
Jackson 26139 396 285 41
Jasper 3593 66 46 2
Jefferson 1024 35 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1976 43 12 1
Jones 14932 250 267 45
Kemper 1539 42 50 10
Lafayette 9873 143 202 57
Lamar 11559 140 57 12
Lauderdale 13026 323 496 108
Lawrence 2432 43 27 2
Leake 4434 92 101 17
Lee 18478 248 224 43
Leflore 5601 144 242 55
Lincoln 5906 136 209 41
Lowndes 12078 199 305 69
Madison 17076 283 416 72
Marion 4664 115 162 24
Marshall 7364 147 69 17
Monroe 7661 183 191 55
Montgomery 2018 58 64 10
Neshoba 7125 210 229 61
Newton 4107 84 89 15
Noxubee 1977 44 41 6
Oktibbeha 7711 141 270 40
Panola 7357 140 103 15
Pearl River 10314 244 211 42
Perry 2220 57 24 9
Pike 6394 158 178 44
Pontotoc 7616 113 87 13
Prentiss 5534 87 101 15
Quitman 1184 28 0 0
Rankin 25481 409 499 69
Scott 5120 99 119 19
Sharkey 683 21 45 8
Simpson 4997 117 167 20
Smith 2834 54 73 8
Stone 3814 67 88 14
Sunflower 4674 109 125 20
Tallahatchie 2483 53 50 7
Tate 5115 120 80 19
Tippah 5291 86 122 14
Tishomingo 4161 98 103 28
Tunica 1880 40 19 3
Union 6923 99 133 23
Walthall 2348 66 69 14
Warren 7493 180 175 38
Washington 7869 171 202 41
Wayne 4523 73 80 13
Webster 2207 49 67 14
Wilkinson 1244 39 25 6
Winston 3379 94 135 39
Yalobusha 2771 48 82 22
Yazoo 5287 94 152 20
Total 561,262 10,455 11,445 2,109

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

