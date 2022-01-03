ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marjorie Taylor Greene suspended from Facebook for 24 hours for covid-19 misinformation, one day after Twitter account suspension

By Eugene Scott
Washington Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFacebook suspended Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) for one day for spreading misinformation about covid-19, a day after Twitter permanently suspended her personal account for repeatedly violating the company’s policy. Facebook said Greene’s post “goes against our standards on misinformation that can cause physical harm” and barred her...

www.washingtonpost.com

