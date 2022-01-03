ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio State Remains At No. 13 In Latest Associated Press Top 25 Men’s Basketball Poll

By Andrew Lind
 5 days ago
After winning Sunday night’s game at Nebraska in overtime, the Ohio State men’s basketball program remained at No. 13 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll, which was released on Monday afternoon.

The Buckeyes, who are 9-2 overall and 3-0 in Big Ten play, hadn’t played a game since Dec. 11 – a period of 22 days – due to a coronavirus outbreak within the program.

They had three games cancelled, including a matchup with Kentucky in the CBS Sports Classic and home dates against Tennessee Martin and New Orleans.

Ohio State now travels to Indiana this Thursday (7 p.m. on FS1) before returning home to take on Northwestern on Sunday, with the time and network to be announced at a later date.

That said, the full AP Top 25 can be found below, with first-place votes in parenthesis:

  1. Baylor (61)
  2. Duke
  3. Purdue
  4. Gonzaga
  5. UCLA
  6. Kansas
  7. USC
  8. Arizona
  9. Auburn
  10. Michigan State
  11. Iowa State
  12. Houston
  13. Ohio State
  14. Texas
  15. Alabama
  16. Providence
  17. Kentucky
  18. Villanova
  19. Colorado State
  20. LSU
  21. Xavier
  22. Wisconsin
  23. Seton Hall
  24. Texas Tech

-----

2022 California Defensive Tackle Hero Kanu Commits To Ohio State

Ohio State landed a key commitment along the defensive line on Saturday afternoon when Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Catholic four-star tackle Hero Kanu picked the Buckeyes over finalists Georgia, LSU, Notre Dame and Oklahoma during the All-American Bowl. The 6-foot-5 and 293-pound Kanu, who is considered the 18th-best defensive lineman...
Postgame Analysis From Buckeyes' Loss At Indiana

Ohio State had it's worst shooting performance (by a lot) all season on Thursday night in Bloomington, Indiana and fell to the Hoosiers, 67-51. Certainly, some of the credit for those offensive woes goes to a terrific Indiana defense that played inspired basketball all night long. The Crimson and Cream hadn't beaten Ohio State on its home floor in several years and they were out to make a statement tonight. Trayce Jackson-Davis had 27 points, 12 rebounds and five blocked shots, and the Buckeyes had absolutely no answer for him.
Ohio State Fires Offensive Line Coach Greg Studrawa

As first reported by FootballScoop and subsequently confirmed by BuckeyesNow, Ohio State has fired offensive line coach Greg Studrawa after six seasons with the program. A native of Fostoria, Ohio, the 57-year-old Studrawa had been with the Buckeyes since 2016, when he was hired by former head coach Urban Meyer to replace Ed Warinner. He was then retained by current head coach Ryan Day when he took over the program ahead of the 2019 season.
