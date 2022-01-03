Ohio State Remains At No. 13 In Latest Associated Press Top 25 Men’s Basketball Poll

After winning Sunday night’s game at Nebraska in overtime, the Ohio State men’s basketball program remained at No. 13 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll, which was released on Monday afternoon.

The Buckeyes, who are 9-2 overall and 3-0 in Big Ten play, hadn’t played a game since Dec. 11 – a period of 22 days – due to a coronavirus outbreak within the program.

They had three games cancelled, including a matchup with Kentucky in the CBS Sports Classic and home dates against Tennessee Martin and New Orleans.

Ohio State now travels to Indiana this Thursday (7 p.m. on FS1) before returning home to take on Northwestern on Sunday, with the time and network to be announced at a later date.

That said, the full AP Top 25 can be found below, with first-place votes in parenthesis:

Baylor (61) Duke Purdue Gonzaga UCLA Kansas USC Arizona Auburn Michigan State Iowa State Houston Ohio State Texas Alabama Providence Kentucky Villanova Colorado State LSU Xavier Wisconsin Seton Hall Texas Tech

