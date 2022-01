BOSTON (CBS) — It’s safe to assume that the Tom Brady-Antonio Brown friendship is over. Brown went absolutely scorched earth on his former quarterback on Friday, just one day after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers released the receiver following his in-game tirade last Sunday. Brown joined the Full Send Podcast on Friday, and really let his thoughts on Brady and their relationship fly. The quarterback has had Brown’s back over the last few years and is one of the main reasons he got his job in Tampa Bay, not to mention his brief stint in New England in 2019. Brady also backed...

NFL ・ 16 HOURS AGO