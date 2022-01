Time is far more precious and irreplaceable than money. Money has an exact price. A dollar is a dollar. A bitcoin is a bitcoin. Money consists of objects that are worth exactly the same to everyone for every purpose on earth at the same time. (Sort of). It is time that shapes and alters the value of money. Your time. Since jumping all the way into the Web 3.0 world, I have done a refresher course on the value of time.

