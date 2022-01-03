ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marrero, LA

Walmart adds another local store closing for COVID deep clean

By Aaron S. Lee
 4 days ago

MARRERO, La. ( WGNO ) — Walmart Corporate Affairs announced the temporary closure of its Marrero store located at 4810 Lapalco Boulevard starting at 2 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 3.

The closure comes on the heels of similar closures in both New Orleans and Kenner last week in an ongoing effort to battle the latest surge of COVID-19 due to the rapidly spreading Omicron variant that as of Monday morning has reportedly infected another 31,000 people in Louisian a over the holiday weekend.

Jan. 3 COVID-19 Update: Louisiana reports 31,000 new cases, death toll reaches 15K

Walmart will use the closure to allow a third-party specialist to sanitize the store and give store associates additional time to restock shelves and prepare the store to reopen at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 5.

When the store reopens, it will continue to follow all state and local mandates regarding the use of masks, proof of vaccination or negative COVID test within 72 hours of entry .

New Orleans mandates proof of vaccination, negative test results starting Jan. 3

Walmart will also continue conducting associate health assessments, and all unvaccinated associates must still wear face coverings.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 12

Igor Cummings
3d ago

29 employees have tested positive at the Wal-Mart on W.Judge Perez in Chalmette.. The worst part is that 90% of the employees wearing a mask don't wear their mask properly... Either their nose is not covered or they have it below their chin..

Reply
4
 

NEW ORLEANS, LA
WGNO

Louisiana woman fired for taking prescribed ADHD medicine, awarded $100k

A Honda dealership in Covington, Louisiana has agreed to pay a former employee $100,000 to settle a lawsuit brought by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) for allegedly violating the Americans with Disabilities Act. The lawsuit accused Honda of Covington of discriminating against an employee for having Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and taking […]
COVINGTON, LA
