ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Second Mistake Spotted In Harry Potter Reunion Special

By Russ Burlingame
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNot long after fans pointed out a hilarious gaffe in HBO Max's 20th anniversary Harry Potter special, the internet strikes again! Last time around, it was a photo of Emma Roberts, pulled off social media and mistakenly used in the special as a photo of Emma Watson. This time around, fans...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘Harry Potter’ 20th Anniversary: Emma Watson Addresses Emma Roberts Photo Mix Up – Update

UPDATED, January 5: Emma Watson was tickled to hear a photo of young Emma Roberts was accidentally labeled as her in the HBO Max special Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts. She shared the photo of Roberts with a cheeky statement via Instagram on Wednesday. “I was NOT this cute, @emmaroberts 😂 #emmasistersforever,” she captioned the image of Roberts. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emma Watson (@emmawatson) MONDAY: HBO Max has released a magically updated version of Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts after the original drop was found to have editing errors. A photo of a...
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Fans Have Some Thoughts After Robert Pattinson Misses The Harry Potter: Return To Hogwarts Reunion Special

Putting together a reunion special like Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts has to be one hell of a feat. To bring together so many actors from the cast, two decades after they first created magic with Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, was probably really hard. But who said logistics should get in the way of a friendly roast; especially when Robert Pattinson’s absence from the proceedings certainly left some fans with thoughts?
MOVIES
ComicBook

Surprising Johnny Depp Movie In Netflix Top 10 Today

It's the first Monday of the new year and while that means getting back to a normal routine after the holidays for most people, there are still a few surprises to be had—and that includes one of the titles in Netflix's Top 10 today. When it comes to the movie rankings in the United States today, there are a few titles you'd expect to see, namely the recently released Don't Look Up, but there's also a surprising Johnny Depp today as well. Dark Shadows is currently sitting at the Number 6 spot on the list for Monday, January 3rd, according to What's on Netflix.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Casey Patterson
Person
Emma Roberts
Person
Emma Watson
Person
Oliver Phelps
Person
James Phelps
The Hollywood Reporter

Jon Stewart Clarifies His ‘Harry Potter’ Criticism: “I Do Not Think J.K. Rowling Is Anti-Semitic”

Jon Stewart is clarifying his comments criticizing J.K. Rowling and the Harry Potter franchise. Previously, the former Daily Show host made headlines by calling out the fantasy franchise’s goblin banker characters as resembling Jewish caricatures and specifically made it sound as though Rowling deliberately based the characters on anti-Semitic tropes. On Wednesday, he took to social media to declare, “I do not think J.K. Rowling is anti-Semitic. I did not accuse her of being anti-Semitic. I do not think the Harry Potter movies are anti-Semitic. I really love the Harry Potter movies, probably too much for a gentleman of my considerable age...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Netflix’s 20 biggest critical flops, from Emily in Paris to Rebecca

For those who have a masochistic streak, there are few things more fulfilling than hate-watching awful films and TV shows. And there are plenty of them: Ben Wheatley’s lavish yet weirdly empty adaptation of Rebecca appalled critics and fans alike last year.When Emily in Paris hit screens, it inspired a deep hatred in critics who condemned it for “caricaturing” French people as “vile snobs”.But fans still inhaled both of these abominations within hours of them arriving online.Rebecca and Emily in Paris were both brought into the world by Netflix, so it only seemed fitting that we collate a list...
TV SERIES
Footwear News

Emma Watson Is the Epitome of Winter-Chic in Glossy Black Boots for ‘Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts’ Reunion Special

The “Harry Potter” 20th-anniversary reunion special, “Return to Hogwarts,” will be streaming New Year’s Day on HBO Max. And in recently-released promotional photos for the hotly-anticipated reunion, fans can get a peek at what one of the film’s beloved stars, Emma Watson, is wearing. Watson, who played the precocious Hermione Granger in the movies, is donning a chic winter look in one snap. In the shot, which shows her reuniting with two of her former co-stars, Evanna Lynch and Bonnie Wright, she’s dressed in a chunky knit mock neck sweater with a dark gray wool coat and glossy black boots. The knee-high style features a rounded toe, slight platform and chunky heel in a contrasting shade of tan. The English actress, 31, topped things off with a black dutch boy hat, which gave the look an effortless vintage feel. Other photos show Watson, who had a spectacular style evolution over the years, sporting a white sweater dress with black floral detailing and a pair of timeless pointy-toed black pumps. Flip through the gallery for an in-depth look at Emma Watson’s style through the years.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Instagram A
ComicBook

The Rock Has Another Movie in the Netflix Top 10 and it's One Nobody Expected

As we've learned time and time again over the last couple of years, Netflix subscribers love The Rock. Dawyne Johnson has had multiple movies make major waves on Netflix over the last few months. Johnson and Kevin Hart's Central Intelligence was a huge hit in global Netflix markets after it was added earlier this year, and the original film Red Notice was Netflix's biggest movie of all time. Now, Johnson has yet another movie climbing up the Netflix charts, and it's one that some fans may have forgotten about.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Another Adam Sandler Movie Is Making Waves on Netflix

Over the past few years, Adam Sandler has established himself as the undisputed king of Netflix. Each and every movie on the service that features the comedy icon has had its time in the spotlight. It doesn't matter of these movies are new originals that the Sandman produced for Netflix or if they're his older titles that recently made their way to the streamer's lineup, subscribers love watching anything that stars Adam Sandler.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Instagram
ComicBook

Beavis and Butt-Head Creator Mike Judge Reveals First Look at Middle-Aged Comeback for Paramount+

Back in the summer of 2020 came word that Beavis and Butt-Head were set to return on on Paramount+ for a brand new movie with creator Mike Judge returning to steer the ship. Updates have been few and far between since then but now Judge has taken to Twitter to share not only an update but to reveal what the middle-aged duo will look like in the movie. "Beavis and Butt-Head will be returning this year with a brand new movie and more on Paramount+," Judge wrote. "No exact date yet, but soon. They need some time to get back in shape." Check out the new Beavis and Butt-Head below!
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Jon Stewart says he did not accuse JK Rowling of antisemitism

Former US talk show host Jon Stewart says comments he made about the Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone film were meant to be “light-hearted” and he was not accusing author JK Rowling of antisemitism.The comedian said news outlets had “piled into this ridiculously out of context nonsense”, and he did not want the franchise censored “in any way”.It comes after a clip emerged of Stewart discussing scenes from the film set in the magical bank Gringotts, run by goblins, on the podcast The Problem with Jon Stewart.In it, Stewart made comparisons between caricatures from antisemitic literature and the “folks...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Harry Potter' Reunion Mistakes 'American Horror Story' Star for Emma Watson in Embarrassing Fashion

There might be too many Emmas in Hollywood. The producers of the HBO Max Harry Potter reunion special learned that the hard way after a Twitter fan caught an embarrassing mistake in the early part of the show. In a segment meant to include childhood photos of the Harry Potter stars, a photo of American Horror Story star Emma Roberts took the place of Emma Watson! Roberts shared the throwback photo on her Instagram page way back in February 2012 and it is now getting hundreds of fresh comments from Harry Potter fans.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Scott Pilgrim Fans Are Hyped About Netflix Anime News

Between a graphic novel series, a live-action movie, and an infamous video game, there have been a number of ways for fans to dive into the Scott Pilgrim franchise. As The Hollywood Reporter revealed on Friday, an anime series could soon be part of that list, with an animated project currently in the works from Netflix and Universal's UCP. Bryan Lee O'Malley, who created the original Scott Pilgrim series of graphic novels, is writing and executive producing the project alongside Are You Afraid of the Dark's BenDavid Grabinski. The pair would showrun the series if it was greenlit. Edgar Wright, who directed and co-wrote the 2010 live-action adaptation Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, will serve as executive producer alongside Nira Park, Marc Platt, Jared LeBoff, and Adam Seigel. Animation on the project will be handle by anime house Science SARU, with Abel Gongora serving as a director.
COMICS
ComicBook

Harry Potter Star Alan Rickman Was One of Only People Who Knew Snape's Secrets and Refused to Share

The true intentions of Severus Snape came as a shock to Harry Potter fans around the globe when they finally saw his story come to an end. While the Hogwarts professor had acted as an antagonist to Harry throughout the books and movies, and it seemed to readers and viewers like he was one of the villains, he was actually protecting the young man the entire time because of the love he had for Lily Potter. Very few people knew where Snape's story was going, even in the early days of the film franchise. But author J.K. Rowling trusted the late Alan Rickman with the whole story before it had been published, and he managed to keep it a secret from everyone.
MOVIES
The Independent

Jon Stewart denies calling JK Rowling antisemitic: ‘I love the Harry Potter movies’

Jon Stewart has clarified his views on JK Rowling’s Harry Potter books, Gringotts goblins and antisemitism.The former Daily Show host made headlines this week for a discussion on his podcast about the goblins who run the Gringotts bank in the Harry Potter books and films.Stewart, who is Jewish, had compared the goblins to the antisemitic illustrations featured in the 1903 book The Protocols of the Elders of Zion.“Have you ever seen a Harry Potter movie? Have you ever seen the scenes in Gringotts Bank? Do you know what those folks that run the bank are? Jews!.. And they’re like,...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy