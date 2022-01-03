ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Ex-CDC chief: COVID-19 surge will make it ‘challenging’ for schools to stay open

By Dominick Mastrangelo, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
WGNO
WGNO
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CCp3J_0dbi7wd700

( The Hill ) — A former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday said a recent surge in coronavirus cases will make it difficult for schools to stay open for in-person instruction in the coming weeks.

“I think it’s going to make it challenging for many schools to stay open,” Richard Besser, the former director of the CDC and now the president of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, said in an appearance on NBC’s “Today.”

More than 2K schools closing over COVID concerns in first week of 2022

“A lot of teachers, a lot of staff are going to come down with COVID. And whether schools are going to be able to remain open with the limited staff we’ll have to see.”

Health experts attribute the recent nationwide surge in cases to the highly-contagious omicron variant of the virus, although national rates of hospitalization and deaths have fallen significantly since last year.

As vaccines and booster shots become more widely available, many schools districts have been attempting to return to full-time in-person instruction for students, teachers and staff.

New Orleans mandates proof of vaccination, negative test results starting Jan. 3

Besser said any parent who has a child who exhibits any symptoms of a cold should keep them out of school.

“What parents can be thinking about is whether or not your schools are requiring masks,” he said. “And if your child is in an age range where they are eligible to be vaccinated, talk to your doctor, get your questions answered. I really encourage parents to get their children vaccinated.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
New Orleans, LA
Coronavirus
Local
Louisiana Health
City
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Health
County
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Coronavirus
New Orleans, LA
Education
Local
Louisiana Vaccines
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid#Weather#Nbc
WGNO

Louisiana woman fired for taking prescribed ADHD medicine, awarded $100k

A Honda dealership in Covington, Louisiana has agreed to pay a former employee $100,000 to settle a lawsuit brought by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) for allegedly violating the Americans with Disabilities Act. The lawsuit accused Honda of Covington of discriminating against an employee for having Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and taking […]
COVINGTON, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WGNO

WATCH: Gov. Edwards recommends masking, vaccines as COVID surges

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Governor John Bel Edwards held a media briefing on the state’s response to COVID-19 Thursday afternoon. Gov. Edwards said the state is starting 2022 in a challenging place as COVID-19 surges. He said Omicron has rapidly taken over as the dominant variant, with the state health department reporting 14,077 cases. […]
LOUISIANA STATE
WGNO

Delivering dinner. And an American record

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – With an address on his GPS and a bag full of food in the front seat, Mike DiMauro is on a mission. On a mission with a meal. WGNO Good Morning Ne Orleans features guy Mike DiMauro says it just may be your meal. In his Chevy Equinox, Mike is a […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WGNO

WGNO

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy