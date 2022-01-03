ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Scientists say we have to stop salting icy roads, sidewalks

By Joe Hiti
 4 days ago

When freezing temps bring icy roads, experts say the best way to stop potentially deadly car accidents and pile ups is with de-icing salts containing sodium chloride, calcium chloride, and magnesium chloride. However, scientists are saying that salts may do more harm than good.

A new review published in the journal Frontiers in Ecology and the Environment claims that using de-icing salts damages freshwater sources.

Scientists who worked on the review looked at the hazards of using salt to make driving safer and found that the substances are contaminating streams and lakes while building up in wetlands.

Now scientists are arguing that the Environmental Protection Agency’s thresholds need to be raised to protect life in freshwater systems effectively.

In their review, scientists continued saying, “there is also an urgent need to understand how freshwater organisms respond to novel chemical cocktails generated from road salt salinization.”

Researchers behind the review are not only looking at how the salt affects wildlife but also something that is important to humans, drinking water.

In numerous cases, researchers reviewed scientific literature that found drinking water salinity levels outstrip federal thresholds a cause of de-icing salt contamination.

But the issue goes beyond salinity as the salt also increases how much cadmium, lead, and radium is in the groundwater.

With brackish drinking water corroding plumbing, de-icing is linked to leaching of metals such as lead into water supplies like what has happened in Flint, Michigan.

Researchers know that there may be no end to the use of de-icing salts, however, they say that proper storage, mindful equipment calibration, and different methods of de-icing like pre-wetting roads or spraying salt brines before there’s ice on the ground can reduce the impact salt has on the environment.

Comments / 160

Guest
4d ago

Salt brine doesn’t do much. I’ve seen it put down on roads and it has little to no affect . In Minnesota the plows are rarely out during the snow storms and when they are they are not applying salt or even plowing. At times you wonder if mndot is working with the auto body shops for money under the table. I’ve seen more plows on the road when it’s not snowing.

Reply
20
Janet Schlemmer
3d ago

The critters n aquatic life is damaged. It always has been n always will be horrible to use on roads. Canada uses sand, want to compare roads with them? Learning to drive safety etc would be very wise.

Reply(1)
13
Deez Nutz
4d ago

Get rid of salt used on bridges and roads. Salt eats concrete and steel and causes more damage than good. I live here in Northwest Illinois and a new vehicle will show signs of extensive damage caused by salt within 5 years or less. Bridges are constantly being repainted and the decks replaced. Learn how to winter drive or buy a four wheel drive vehicle.

Reply(13)
15
