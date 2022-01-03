ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia River Gorge blanketed by snow, closing I-84 from Troutdale to Hood River

By Dylan Carter
 4 days ago
Image credit: ODOT, Twitter

HOOD RIVER, Ore. — If you were planning on driving through the Columbia River Gorge on Monday, it’s probably time to change course. Heavy snowfall has covered the region, closing I-84 in both directions from Troutdale to Hood River.

Whiteout conditions forced drivers off the road overnight Sunday into Monday morning, according to the Oregon Dept. of Transportation (ODOT). Severe weather caused a handful of crashes and spinouts along I-84, which forced transportation officials to shut down the roadway.

They expect this to be a lengthy closure, meaning drivers planning to travel from Southeast Washington and/or Northeast Oregon to the Portland metro area on Monday may be out of luck.

Please be advised that I-84 remains open from The Dalles to Echo, OR, but that doesn’t mean it’s safe. Drivers should anticipate harsh winter weather conditions if they intend to commute through the Columbia River Gorge.

Plus, I-84 remains closed east of Echo to Ontario, OR due to severe weather.

Separate crashes have been recorded by ODOT’s Trip Check system along I-84 on the remaining stretch of the Gorge, causing some minor delays.

You should check updates on travel for your commute by visiting TripCheck online. If you’d prefer to call, you can dial 511 or 1-800-977-6368 if you are an Oregon resident. For those living outside of Oregon, you may call 503-588-2941.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued if further details are revealed.

