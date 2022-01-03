ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick quarantines after positive COVID test

By Chris Blake
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bkQSV_0dbi7ooX00

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (R) tested positive for COVID-19 last week, his office says.

His office said he has since tested negative for the virus and was completing his quarantine period.

“His symptoms were mild and no one else in the household was infected. He
continues working from home and will return to a public schedule by the end of the week,” Patrcik campaign advisor Allen Blakemore said in a written statement.

