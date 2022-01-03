ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 12 best places to buy blue-light blocking computer glasses, whether you need prescription lenses or not

By Connie Chen,Amir Ismael
  • Our eyes are exposed to screens for most of the day, which can lead to eye strain and headaches.
  • Blue light computer glasses work by filtering the harsh light before it hits your retinas.
  • Brands like Felix Gray , GlassesUSA.com , and MVMT make good-looking and effective blue light glasses.

Most of us spend a large amount of the day staring at a screen — at the office in front of the computer, watching TV during dinner, scrolling through social media before bed — and unless you have superhuman eyes, your body feels the effects. Your eyes feel dry and strained, you experience headaches, or you have trouble falling asleep at night.

The best way to avoid these uncomfortable side effects is to cut off your screen time, but in a digitally-driven world, that's not always realistic. Blue light blocking computer glasses, which filter the light thought to be the main culprit of your woes, provide a happy medium through which you can have your screen time without sacrificing your comfort or health.

From corrective eyewear to non-prescription options, these brands make glasses that will filter blue light and reduce screen glare, while being as stylish as designer frames.

These are the best places to buy blue light blocking glasses in 2022:

Felix Gray
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MfxmK_0dbi7nvo00

Felix Gray

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ksIhI_0dbi7nvo00
Felix Gray Nash Computer Glasses $95.00 FROM FELIX GRAY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35Ll9C_0dbi7nvo00 Felix Gray Roebling Computer Glasses $95.00 FROM FELIX GRAY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02winW_0dbi7nvo00
Felix Gray Faraday Computer Glasses $95.00 FROM FELIX GRAY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18uLax_0dbi7nvo00 Felix Gray Kepler Computer Glasses $105.00 FROM FELIX GRAY

With its wallet-friendly prices and cool styles, Felix Gray has made a name for itself as a go-to brand for blue light glasses.

Felix Gray entered the space in 2016 as interest in blue light glasses was growing, and it's now one of the most well-known computer glasses brands out there. Its unisex frames, which start at $95 and are sourced from Italy, are available in non-prescription and prescription lenses.

The company tries to give you as much helpful information as possible while you make your purchasing decision, from showing you exact frame measurements to educating you on digital eye strain.

Warby Parker
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uywYe_0dbi7nvo00

Warby Parker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wl0ol_0dbi7nvo00
Warby Parker Durand Glasses (Extended Sizing) $95.00 FROM WARBY PARKER

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BNTJ1_0dbi7nvo00 Warby Parker Polarized Glasses $95.00 FROM WARBY PARKER

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j7P7r_0dbi7nvo00 Warby Parker Percey Glasses $95.00 FROM WARBY PARKER

While most direct-to-consumer eyewear companies are online-only, Warby Parker also has brick-and-mortar locations. In addition to shopping online, you can use the in-store experience to try on glasses, pick up your order, or get adjustments. Whether you prefer to shop in-store, online, or a combination of the two, you can do what works best for you.

The brand offers quality eyewear that has modern, minimalistic styling — and with prescription glasses starting at $95, it's also affordable.

Read our full review on Warby Parker here .

GlassesUSA.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DwerA_0dbi7nvo00

GlassesUSA.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xlTdF_0dbi7nvo00 GlassesUSA.com Elliot Computer Glasses $32.90 FROM GLASSESUSA.COM Originally $94.00 | Save 65%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AQ0kq_0dbi7nvo00 GlassesUSA.com Ottoto Bellona Computer Glasses $41.60 FROM GLASSESUSA.COM Originally $104.00 | Save 60%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JXnGE_0dbi7nvo00 GlassesUSA.com Prada PR 11RV Heritage Computer Glasses $187.20 FROM GLASSESUSA.COM Originally $334.00 | Save 44%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aQLyb_0dbi7nvo00 GlassesUSA.com Ray-Ban RX6489 Aviator Computer Glasses $177.00 FROM GLASSESUSA.COM

In comparison to brick-and-mortar stores with limited selections and high prices, GlassesUSA.com offers all of your favorite brands for less.

Whether you're going for a high-end designer like Gucci or a staple glasses brand like Ray-Ban, you'll find a pair you like. Simply choose blue light blocking lenses when making your lens selections and you'll be all set.

We personally like GlassesUSA.com for its "Virtual Mirror," which gives you a sense of what the glasses will look like on your face before ordering them.

MVMT
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UE5xH_0dbi7nvo00

MVMT

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06I9Lb_0dbi7nvo00 MVMT Rival Slim Everscroll Glasses $88.00 FROM MVMT

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mTt2J_0dbi7nvo00 MVMT Highball Everscroll Glasses $75.00 FROM MVMT

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C6eEe_0dbi7nvo00 MVMT Reveler Slim Everscroll Glasses $75.00 FROM MVMT

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34q6Ob_0dbi7nvo00 MVMT Hyde Everscroll Glasses $78.00 FROM MVMT

Indiegogo sensation MVMT got its start making great men's and women's watches before expanding into sunglasses, and now computer glasses. The popular startup has already seen a lot of success with this "Everscroll" collection, which features more than a dozen styles that simply look like normal, stylish glasses. You'll pay $65 to $125 for a pair of these lightweight, yet durable, specs.

Right now, you can save up 40% on glasses during MVMT's End of the Year sale.

Eyekepper
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G48IN_0dbi7nvo00

Eyekepper

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DUisE_0dbi7nvo00 Eyekepper Spring Hinges Computer Glasses $12.99 FROM AMAZON

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40dek0_0dbi7nvo00 Eyekepper Black Computer Glasses $11.99 FROM AMAZON

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QbjKz_0dbi7nvo00 Eyekepper Yellow-Tinted Computer Glasses $15.99 FROM AMAZON

If you don't want to spend up to $100 on computer glasses, you can get Eyekepper's for under $25 depending on the style. Eyekepper glasses have been the go-to pair of one Insider Reviews reporter for more than a year and they've proven to be a reliable choice after seeing many hours of computer and phone screens.

The lenses do have a slightly more noticeable yellow tint, but the frame style is universally attractive, and for such an affordable price, we can't complain too much.

Unlike other brands, Eyekepper allows you to sort your styles by how much blue light they filter.

EyeBuyDirect
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZKkCN_0dbi7nvo00

EyeBuyDirect

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GUQhD_0dbi7nvo00 EyeBuyDirect Prism Eyeglasses FREE FROM EYEBUYDIRECT Originally $70.00 | Save 100%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1675Fe_0dbi7nvo00 EyeBuyDirect St Michel Eyeglasses $32.00 FROM EYE BUY DIRECT

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rjdPY_0dbi7nvo00 EyeBuyDirect Vinyl Eyeglasses $39.00 FROM EYE BUY DIRECT

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x6bXZ_0dbi7nvo00 EyeBuyDirect Nala Eyeglasses $32.00 FROM EYE BUY DIRECT

EyeBuyDirect, where you can find stylish and really affordable prescription eyewear , offers two types of glasses with digital screen protection: EBDBlue and SightRelax .

Both have scratch-resistant and anti-glare coatings, a blue light filter, and UV protection, but SightRelax glasses have an additional enhancement on the bottom portion of the lens that helps your eyes relax as you read from a screen. You can also add a prescription to either type.

The advantage of shopping at EyeBuyDirect is its huge range of styles. If you want options, EyeBuyDirect will be your best bet. EBDBlue glasses start at $25, while SightRelax glasses start at $35.

Cyxus
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jpHRa_0dbi7nvo00

Cyxus

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sYThC_0dbi7nvo00 Cyxus Blue Light Blocking Glasses $9.99 FROM AMAZON

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LoZ2C_0dbi7nvo00 Cyxus Round Blue Light Glasses $15.19 FROM AMAZON Originally $18.98 | Save 20%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p08yM_0dbi7nvo00 Cyxus 8065 Blue Light Glasses $19.98 FROM AMAZON

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HX42q_0dbi7nvo00 Cyxus Square Blue Light Glasses $16.98 FROM AMAZON

Another affordable brand you can conveniently buy on Amazon is Cyxus, which sells full-rim, half-rim, and clip-on blue light computer glasses for $10 to $30. Cyxus has a range of lens styles, including clip-ons.

Cyxus has an impressive lifetime warranty on its products, so you'll be set on eye protection for many years. Its most popular style is a classic black, slightly oversized pair that students swear by.

Quay
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kRpJs_0dbi7nvo00

Quay

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lbk9d_0dbi7nvo00 Quay All Nighter Computer Glasses $55.00 FROM QUAY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bRVJg_0dbi7nvo00 Quay I See You Computer Glasses $55.00 FROM QUAY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cCJUb_0dbi7nvo00 Quay Hardwire Computer Glasses $55.00 FROM QUAY

Maybe you work at a youthful start-up or maybe you just want to express your bold personality. Either way, you'll love the blue light collection from Australian sunglasses brand Quay , which brings some unexpected excitement to the computer glasses category with its carefree, music festival-inspired style.

Try a sleek cat eye or throw it back with this vintage pair . Most styles cost around $55 to $65.

Zenni
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KKguh_0dbi7nvo00

Zenni

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RJmvC_0dbi7nvo00 Zenni Black Browline Glasses $15.95 FROM ZENNI

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vcjKm_0dbi7nvo00 Zenni Brown Square Glasses $15.95 FROM ZENNI

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PhMaH_0dbi7nvo00 Zenni Tortoiseshell Rectangle Glasses $19.95 FROM ZENNI

Whether you're looking for stylish, trendy frames or old standbys you can wear for years, Zenni definitely has a pair for you. The brand has over 3,000 frames available on its website, from cat-eyes to Buddy Holly-inspired styles.

And thanks to a virtual try-on, you can see what your blue lights will look like before you get them. Zenni Optical is affordable, too, so you can order more than one style for extra variety.

The Book Club
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03BHUr_0dbi7nvo00

The Book Club

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sd2s9_0dbi7nvo00 The Book Club Prawn With the Grins Glasses $40.00 FROM THE BOOK CLUB

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45vMgu_0dbi7nvo00 The Book Club Grime in Banishment Glasses $40.00 FROM THE BOOK CLUB

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YpOvE_0dbi7nvo00 The Book Club Twelve Hungry Bens Glasses $30.00 FROM THE BOOK CLUB

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O2CGE_0dbi7nvo00 The Book Club The Hate Relax Me Glasses $40.00 FROM THE BOOK CLUB

The Book Club is perfect for those looking for stylish blue light glasses. The Australian brand specializes in whimsical yet cool frame styles in a variety of colors. You can add magnification if you need your glasses to be readers, but you currently can't add a prescription to them.

The Book Club makes its glasses from recycled, BPA-free plastic, making them a perfect option for those looking to be more eco-friendly. And with prices starting at $15, you can get a pair without breaking the bank.

Tomahawk Shades
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Msgow_0dbi7nvo00

Tomahawk Shades

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hj37w_0dbi7nvo00 Tomahawk Shades Arch Dukes | BlueLight+ $40.00 FROM TOMAHAWK SHADES

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DhrSl_0dbi7nvo00 Tomahawk Shades Bonairs | BlueLight+ $45.00 FROM TOMAHAWK SHADES

We all know that blue light can wreak havoc on your sleep schedule, but the glare from digital screens can cause serious eye strain, too. Tomahawk Shades' BlueLight+ glasses help to reduce the glare given off by digital screens, so your eyes won't be worn out as quickly.

The brands' glasses come in a variety of trendy colors and shapes, from hip aviators to classic round frames. And you can't beat the price — every pair rings up for well under $100, with some of the more basic pairs as low as $40.

Vincero
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10YkQA_0dbi7nvo00

Vincero

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A3BUn_0dbi7nvo00 Vincero Camden Nightshift (Clear) $85.00 FROM VINCERO

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vOLOH_0dbi7nvo00 Vincero Villa Nightshift $85.00 FROM VINCERO

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F77nW_0dbi7nvo00 Vincero District Nightshift $85.00 FROM VINCERO

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12303a_0dbi7nvo00 Vincero Camden Nightshift (Jet Black) $85.00 FROM VINCERO

While plenty of companies making blue light glasses opt for trend-forward frames, Vincero takes the more timeless, minimal route. The brand's blue light glasses all come in classic styles and neutral hues. The wildest the brand goes with their frames is a handful of clear cellulose acetate styles. If you have a minimalist style, invest in a pair of Vincero frames, and chances are you'll be wearing them for years.

