ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

The Lincoln Ware Rewind: Let Me Get it Out There Now

By Nia Noelle
101.5 The BUZZ
101.5 The BUZZ
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3koAtu_0dbi7ezH00

In today’s episode, Lincoln talks about the top news from the tri-state and across the world.

Never miss another breaking story, hot topic discussion, or an interview from The Lincoln Ware Show. Subscribe and listen to the podcast today on Spotify , Apple Podcast , and Google Podcasts.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. Email

The Latest:

Comments / 0

Related
HipHopDX.com

Houston Rapper D-Bando Dies From COVID-19 Complications

Following a battle with COVID-19, Houston rapper and producer D-Bando has succumbed to the disease. According to The Box Houston, D-Bando passed away on Wednesday (January 5), due to complications from the sickness. Numerous artists from Texas offered their condolences in the wake of D-Bando’s passing including Slim Thug’s official...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Arkansas State
hotnewhiphop.com

Ghostface Killah Taps Shaun Wiah On "Let Me Touch Ya"

Ghostface Killah already vowed to deliver a new album this year and it seems that he's already preparing the roll out. On New Year's Eve, the rapper returned with a lush new single titled, "Let Me Touch Ya" ft. Shaun Wiah. The rapper gets in his lover-boy bag on this one, as he details his love for a special someone. Think "Back Like That" but in 2022. Shaun Wiah's smooth crooning ties the record together, especially with his interpolation of Mario's "Let Me Love You."
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

‘Joe Rogan is making him dumber’: Aaron Rodgers sparks Twitter frenzy with appreciation for Atlas Shrugged

Aaron Rodgers sparked a Twitter frenzy after he mentioned having Ayn Rand’s Atlas Shrugged on his bookshelf during an appearance on ESPN. The NFL quarterback was speaking on Monday Night Football with Eli and Peyton Manning when he was praised for his bookshelf backdrop. The first book he mentioned having on the shelf was Atlas Shrugged – a fictional book that some consider controversial for promoting selfishness as something good. The Green Bay Packers star previously caused a stir when he refused to get vaccinated and then asked controversial podcaster and comedian Joe Rogan for advice on dealing with...
NFL
101.5 The BUZZ

101.5 The BUZZ

832
Followers
1K+
Post
148K+
Views
ABOUT

Cincy's News Talk Station

 https://thebuzzcincy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy