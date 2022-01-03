East Stroudsburg South's Bobby McClosky represents EPC's lone 5A all-state football player

Bobby McClosky dominated the local football scene in 2021, proving first to be the area's top player and now one of Pennsylvania gridiron's best.

The Pennsylvania Football Writers released its 2021 all-state rosters for classes 4A, 5A and 6A Wednesday, and McClosky represented Monroe County's sole football player to earn the honor. McClosky was also the only Class 5A player from the EPC's three 5A teams to be selected.

The senior quarterback controlled games on offense to produce a historic season for South. The Cavaliers tore through the regular season on its way to a miraculous district championship win over Whitehall, thanks largely to McClosky.

McClosky threw for 2,190 yards and 27 touchdowns passing, plus 531 yards and four touchdowns rushing over South's 13 games. His passing total for the season made him the third South quarterback to eclipse 2,000 yards passing and ranked behind only Robby Moyer’s 2,783 yards in 2009.

Guided by McClosky, South's offense under third-year head coach Matt Walters averaged 40 points per game in the regular season for the first time in school history. The district championship was undoubtedly McClosky's most memorable performance, a punctuation mark on a season that saw him excel not only at quarterback, but also defensive back, punter and kicker.

What comes next for McClosky is yet to be determined, as the first-year starter told the Pocono Record in December that he is unsure if he will play college football. Our football Player of the Year said football isn't off the table, but his focus is finding a school that offers the best academic opportunities.

Also representing the EPC as all-state selections are three Lehigh Valley student-athletes.

Bethlehem Catholic offensive lineman Justin Kanuk and Central Catholic defensive lineman Lavon Johnson earned all-state nods for Class 4A. Freedom's Braelin Moore was selected as a defensive lineman, the conference's only 6A selection.

