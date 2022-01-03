ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, PA

East Stroudsburg South's Bobby McClosky represents EPC's lone 5A all-state football player

By Frank Piscani, Pocono Record
Pocono Record
Pocono Record
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25rZSQ_0dbi7ZWW00

Bobby McClosky dominated the local football scene in 2021, proving first to be the area's top player and now one of Pennsylvania gridiron's best.

The Pennsylvania Football Writers released its 2021 all-state rosters for classes 4A, 5A and 6A Wednesday, and McClosky represented Monroe County's sole football player to earn the honor. McClosky was also the only Class 5A player from the EPC's three 5A teams to be selected.

The senior quarterback controlled games on offense to produce a historic season for South. The Cavaliers tore through the regular season on its way to a miraculous district championship win over Whitehall, thanks largely to McClosky.

'Forget about me, I love you':South's family culture softens sting of PIAA tourney loss

McClosky threw for 2,190 yards and 27 touchdowns passing, plus 531 yards and four touchdowns rushing over South's 13 games. His passing total for the season made him the third South quarterback to eclipse 2,000 yards passing and ranked behind only Robby Moyer’s 2,783 yards in 2009.

Guided by McClosky, South's offense under third-year head coach Matt Walters averaged 40 points per game in the regular season for the first time in school history. The district championship was undoubtedly McClosky's most memorable performance, a punctuation mark on a season that saw him excel not only at quarterback, but also defensive back, punter and kicker.

What comes next for McClosky is yet to be determined, as the first-year starter told the Pocono Record in December that he is unsure if he will play college football. Our football Player of the Year said football isn't off the table, but his focus is finding a school that offers the best academic opportunities.

Also representing the EPC as all-state selections are three Lehigh Valley student-athletes.

Bethlehem Catholic offensive lineman Justin Kanuk and Central Catholic defensive lineman Lavon Johnson earned all-state nods for Class 4A. Freedom's Braelin Moore was selected as a defensive lineman, the conference's only 6A selection.

Frank Piscani is the Sports Life multimedia reporter at the Pocono Record. You can email him at fpiscani@gannett.com or find him on social media platforms @frankpiscani.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
East Stroudsburg, PA
Football
Monroe County, PA
Sports
State
Pennsylvania State
City
East Stroudsburg, PA
County
Monroe County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Whitehall, PA
East Stroudsburg, PA
Sports
City
Stroudsburg, PA
The Associated Press

Court documents show Djokovic had COVID-19 last month

Novak Djokovic’s lawyers filed court papers Saturday in his challenge against deportation from Australia that show the tennis star tested positive for COVID-19 last month and recovered, grounds he used in applying for a medical exemption to the country’s strict vaccination rules. The No. 1-ranked Djokovic was denied...
TENNIS
The Associated Press

Analysis: Taking on Trump is Biden’s reluctant calling

WASHINGTON (AP) — It may not be the fight he sought, but taking on Donald Trump is President Joe Biden’s calling. Biden offered himself as a guardian of American democracy in a visceral speech Thursday discussing the horrors of the Jan. 6 insurrection that sought to overthrow his 2020 election victory. Trump’s refusal to accept the reality of his defeat spawned a conspiracy that came close to shattering the nation’s system of government and continues to ripple through society a year later.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Hill

Judge dismisses groping case against Cuomo

A judge dismissed a groping charge filed against former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) that was among the sexual misconduct allegations that drove him from office. The charge was filed against Cuomo over accusations that he groped an aide in the executive mansion in 2020. It was the only criminal charge filed against the former governor in connection with multiple allegations of sexual harassment made against him, according to The Associated Press.
ALBANY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Walters
Pocono Record

Pocono Record

326
Followers
130
Post
41K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Stroudsburg, PA from Pocono Record.

 http://poconorecord.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy