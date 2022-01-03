ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

Multiple people sent to hospital after 17 vehicles involved in crash on I-25 in Pueblo

By Kasia Kerridge KKTV
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hNg9e_0dbi7U6t00

Multiple people were sent to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash over the weekend on I-25 in Pueblo.

Southbound I-25 near the 13th Street exit was closed Sunday afternoon due to two separate but related crashes. The crashes are believed to have been caused by weather-related factors like a wet highway, as well as speed, according to the Pueblo Fire Department.

Firefighters say the first crash happened involving four vehicles. During the backup of that crash, the second crash happened with 13 vehicles.

Read the full story with KKTV.

Comments / 0

Related
OutThere Colorado

Neighbors at Marshall fire ground zero curious, relieved and angry over religious sect's possible culpability

Neighbors at ground zero of Colorado’s most devastating wildfire traded stories of urgency, confusion, helplessness, and anger as Old Marshall Road opened to the public for the first time Wednesday. Bob Gabriella, whose family was the first to build on the historic rural street in 1865, said he saw a wisp of smoke coming from the Twelve Tribes property on Dec. 30 at around 9 a.m. “The wind was blowing pretty hard. I was scared. I told my wife to get the suitcases,” he told...
POLITICS
OutThere Colorado

Marshall fire: Over 1,000 homes now deemed destroyed

The number of homes destroyed by the Marshall fire rose on Thursday to over 1,000, according to Boulder County officials. Following a detailed inspection, officials determined 1,084 homes were destroyed and 149 were damaged in the state's most destructive fire. The total damage caused by the blaze is estimated at $513,212,589, according to the office of emergency management.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Accidents
Pueblo, CO
Accidents
City
Pueblo, CO
Local
Colorado Cars
Pueblo, CO
Crime & Safety
OutThere Colorado

2 killed at LoDo bar in Denver identified

Denver's Office of the Medical Examiner has identified the two people who were shot and killed inside a LoDo bar on Saturday morning. Officials identified the victims as Devonte Phillips, 24, and Hiyaw Zewdie, 29. Both victims died from gunshot wounds and their deaths were ruled as a homicide, according to a news release.
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

17-vehicle crash closes I-70 in Glenwood Canyon

UPDATE: According to Colorado State Patrol, I-70 is now open again in both directions. Roads are reportedly still icy. A crash involving several cars and commercial trucks halted traffic in both directions on Interstate 70 near Glenwood Springs on Monday, according to Colorado State Patrol. Injuries were reported but the...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Fire at large homeless camp in Colorado Springs spreads to trees before firefighters put it out

Flames from a fire at a large homeless camp north of downtown Colorado Springs spread to nearby trees before firefighters put it out Monday night, police said. A fire was reported just after 9 p.m. near Fillmore Street and Steel Drive along Interstate 25. Officers and Colorado Springs firefighters found "a sizable transient camp with active flames" that spread to surrounding trees, police said in a report.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Hospital#Traffic Accident#Kktv
OutThere Colorado

Cause of Marshall Fire under investigation as Twelve Tribes religious sect and community wait

Law enforcement vehicles have barricaded a 5-acre compound west of Boulder for days, but officials have not said what they are doing there. Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle has said the 6,026-acre Marshall fire started in an area of unincorporated Boulder County near the compound at 5300 Eldorado Springs Drive. There is video of a shed on fire at the compound taken at 11:45 a.m. Thursday by a man who had been living next door to the property for the last three months. Pelle said...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
OutThere Colorado

Louisville man accused of threatening firefighters with gun

A 24-year-old Louisville man is accused of confronting and threatening firefighters with a gun at the scene of the Marshall fire. Police arrested Stephen Roch after he left the area in a vehicle. He was booked into jail on suspicion of menacing, obstructing government operations and other charges, according to a release from the Louisville Police Department.
LOUISVILLE, CO
OutThere Colorado

'It's remarkable more people weren't hurt': Colorado officials tour Marshall fire burn area

A man who was missing and feared dead in the Marshall fire was found alive on Sunday, Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle announced Sunday. Police said the man was "alive and well" during an afternoon briefing. The search for two others, a woman from Louisville and a man from the Marshall area, continued with the assistance of cadaver dogs. "The scenes are still hot, deep in debris, hot debris and...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

Colorado State
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

OUR MISSION. To Inform. Inspire. Guide. WHO WE ARE. OutThere Colorado is a leading platform intent on inspiring people to seek meaningful experiences in the outdoors. Through a variety of highly shareable original content—including jaw-dropping video and photography, engaging articles, and immersive destination profiles—OutThere is building a rapidly growing national audience. OutThere’s engaging content drives users to create the experiences they seek beyond the device, helping them lead an informed, inspired, and experience-rich life outdoors. WHAT WE BELIEVE. We are about the trip and the trail. The pause button. Disconnecting so we can reconnect. We celebrate messy hair, dusty shoes, windows down, no wi-fi, road trips, the best burger, powder days and car camps. We are driven by our deep respect for our environment, and our passionate commitment to sustainable tourism and conservation. We believe in the right for everyone - from all backgrounds and cultures - to enjoy our natural world, and we believe that we must all do so responsibly. We seek to tell the best stories about the best places, but we feel a responsibility to educate our followers on how to tread lightly to preserve these special places for future generations. As a media company, we are leveraging our platform as an advocate to conserve our natural world in the interests of everyone today, tomorrow and generations from now.

 https://outtherecolorado.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy