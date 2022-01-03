Multiple people sent to hospital after 17 vehicles involved in crash on I-25 in Pueblo

Multiple people were sent to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash over the weekend on I-25 in Pueblo.

Southbound I-25 near the 13th Street exit was closed Sunday afternoon due to two separate but related crashes. The crashes are believed to have been caused by weather-related factors like a wet highway, as well as speed, according to the Pueblo Fire Department.

Firefighters say the first crash happened involving four vehicles. During the backup of that crash, the second crash happened with 13 vehicles.

