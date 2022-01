Zendaya has discussed the possibility of Tom Holland having a cameo in Euphoria.Zendaya, who is in a relationship with her Spider-Man co-star, appears in the HBO drama series as teenage drug addict Rue.In an interview last month, Holland said that he had been “petitioning” to join Euphoria in a walk-on role for its second season, adding: “It has not happened yet and I’m very disappointed.”Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Zendaya said that Holland – who previously claimed to have visited the set of season two “at least 30 times” – had “supported” her throughout filming.She then said that the pair...

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO