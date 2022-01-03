ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Episode 181: Back in action

The News-Gazette
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYour browser does not support the audio element. Illinois hasn't played...

www.news-gazette.com

Midland Reporter-Telegram

'Everybody is on notice': Georgetown routed by Marquette, and Patrick Ewing is hot about it

WASHINGTON - Patrick Ewing was so furious Friday night he stood up in the midst of his postgame news conference and strode out of the room at Capital One Arena. Moments earlier, the final buzzer had sounded in Georgetown's 92-64 loss to Marquette in the team's Big East opener. His Hoyas had missed the past four games due to covid issues, but Ewing wasn't offering excuses. He was offering something else.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The News-Gazette

Cockburn, Illini seal deal on Ayo night

CHAMPAIGN — Brad Underwood had a simple message for Kofi Cockburn at halftime of Thursday night’s game against Maryland. Cockburn had spent the final 101/2 minutes of the first half on the bench with two fouls. Underwood said he had shifted his typical auto-sit strategy of players picking...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The News-Gazette

SportsTalk Hour 1|| 1-7-22

Your browser does not support the audio element. Scott Beatty and Evan Conn host. Today Brian Barnhart's Illini Notebook to discuss the Illini win over Maryland and what is on the horizon for Illinois basketball. Alli Adams from LiteRock 97.5 checks in on the NFL and Green Bay Packers.
NFL
The News-Gazette

Good Morning, Illini Nation: See you in Highland?

Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:. Your browser does not support the audio element. The weather might not...
HIGHLAND, IL
The News-Gazette

Thursday's prep highlights: Jamison's latest big performance keys Storm

➜ Tri-County 56, Arthur Christian 53. The visiting Titans (9-7) outscored the Conquering Riders (5-10) by a 24-10 margin in the fourth quarter, rallying for a nonconference victory as a result. Jacob Smith potted 15 points (including three three-pointers) and Jack Armstrong contributed 12 points for Tri-County, which landed nine points apiece from Gaige Cox and Greg Reese. ACS’s Jaden Mast led all scorers with 20 points, including four three-pointers. Teammates Gabe Smith and Kyson Pflum each finished with nine points.
EDUCATION
The News-Gazette

Dosunmus take pride in son's success

CHAMPAIGN — Ayo Dosunmu stood at center court at State Farm Center soaking in one more almost unending round of applause from the Illinois fans in attendance. Dosunmu was the halftime attraction Thursday night. The NBA rookie had made the two-hour trip south from Chicago for, well, his night.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
92.7 The Block

Charlotte 49ers Basketball Game Against ODU Postponed

The Charlotte 49ers basketball game against the Old Dominion Monarchs has been postponed due to COVID protocols. The teams were set to play Saturday, Jan. 8. Charlotte officials say the decision was made in adherence to protocols within ODU men’s basketball program. Officials say the teams will work to potentially reschedule the game for a […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WOKV

Michigan St-Michigan hoops game postponed due to protocols

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — (AP) — The Michigan State-Michigan men's basketball game has been postponed because the Wolverines have fewer than seven scholarship players cleared to play due to pandemic protocols. The 10th-ranked Spartans were shooting for their ninth straight win on Saturday. Michigan and Michigan State will...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
TVLine

The Game Recap: Big Revelations — Plus, Grade the Finale

The Game is changing for several of the Paramount+ series’ main players. Thursday’s high-stakes finale saw Malik confront his mental health issue head-on, Brittany look inward and Tasha Mack face an enemy she might not be able to beat. BRITTANY’S DILEMMA | Brittany was well on her way to making Club End Zone a reality, even securing support from the Colonel. But using Tasha Mack’s name without her permission was not the best way to do it, and Tasha fired her for the betrayal. With her dreams shattered, Brittany began packing up her belongings with the intent of leaving Las Vegas, just...
TV SERIES
ubbulls.com

Swim & Dive Back in Action on Saturday Afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. – The University at Buffalo women's swimming and diving team (2-0, 2-0 MAC) returns to action on Saturday, Jan. 8 for a dual meet against Duquesne University (4-1, 0-0 A-10). The meet is set to begin at 1 p.m. in the Alumni Arena Natatorium. LAST TIME OUT.
BUFFALO, NY
The News-Gazette

Big 10: Who's the TV personality you wanted to grow up to be like as a kid?

With the passing of one of TV’s titans, John Madden, we asked on-air personalities near and far: Who’s the broadcaster you wanted to grow up to be like?. CAROL MARIN, UI alumna, Peabody Award-winning Chicago broadcast journalism legend. “It was in college at the University of Illinois that...
TV & VIDEOS

