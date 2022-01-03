ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hospitalizations in Illinois due to COVID-19 reach record high as omicron surge continues

By Ben Bradley
MyWabashValley.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Illinois Department of Public Health reports 6,294 were hospitalized with Covid-related illness as of yesterday, the highest number of hospitalizations since the pandemic began. Covid patients now occupy 25% of all in-use hospital beds in Illinois...

www.mywabashvalley.com

