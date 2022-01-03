ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

King tides ebb and flow, offer plenty to see along the shore

By Tracy Lehr
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Beachgoers had a chance to see King tides on Sunday and they will return again on Monday.

"Ocean tides happen because of the pull of mostly the moon but also the sun," said science teacher and forecaster Shawn Quien. "They can cause basically the ocean to bulge and that's your high tides and low tides."

Quien expected the high tide to be 7 feet above a normal.

Don Lubach enjoyed the high tide with friends.

"We had a King tide coffee gathering, so we brought some boiling water down, and brewed up some coffee and tea. And we've been having some great conversations here while watching the tide."

Ann Marie Deboever enjoyed a walk along Campus Point.

"So we came from Sands to Campus Point and came back, so its a total of three hour walk I think. Also because we stop at the pool to find stuff."

Brandy Asarch-Devereux enjoyed seeing a shark egg.

"One of the other girls walking on the beach, she gave me a shark egg. I think we're looking at the leopard shark, the ones that swim around here."

Sea Center Volunteer Eleni Becker helped young people learn about an octopus found beneath the rocks.

"I really like it our here because there's so many different things that you can find, you never find the two same things. And if you do find an octopus just be really careful, its a wild animal, not a pet"

