Ohio State

Coronavirus in Ohio Monday update: Nearly 19,000 new cases reported

By Orri Benatar
 4 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health released the latest numbers related to the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

Numbers as of Monday, Jan. 3 follow:

Total Change
New cases 2,072,663 +18,942
Hospitalizations 96,976 +350
ICU admissions 11,803 +37
Deaths* 29,447 N/A
*–Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays

The 21-day case average is just above 13,600 .

Several Columbus City Schools move to remote learning Monday

The department reported 1,806 people started the vaccination process, bringing the total to 7,004,764 , which is 59.93% of the state’s population. And 7,137 received booster shots.

The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:

Hospitalized patients
with COVID-19
No. 		Percent of
total beds 		Percent of total
beds available
Total 6,177 24.6% 17.6%
In ICU 1,307 29.25% 14.35%
On ventilator 835 16.98% 57.96%

Doctors in Central Ohio urge masks and vaccines for students return to the classroom after winter break. Researchers in Antarctica have been infected with the coronavirus. Top federal health officials are looking into adding a negative test along with its five-day isolation restrictions for those who are asymptomatic.

When will omicron peak in Ohio?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – “This virus is not going away.” Ohio is setting new records for COVID-19 cases in the new year. Inpatient hospitalizations across the state have set new daily highs since Dec. 29, 2021. But state health leaders believe we may be seeing the first signs of omicron’s peak in Ohio. In a […]
Ohio health leaders concerned about rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations

(WDTN) – The Ohio Department of Health held a virtual press conference on Friday to discuss COVID-19 response across the state. Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, director of ODH, said Ohio continues to break pandemic records. “Since December 29th, in-patient hospitalizations have set new daily highs,” Dr. Vanderoff said. This latest surge in COVID-19 cases is putting […]
50k Ohio kids tested positive for COVID in Dec. 2021

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — In December, more than 50,000 kids in Ohio tested positive for COVID, higher than any other point in the pandemic. Libby Snow and her family traveled to Toledo over Christmas, but when they got back, they found an unwelcome surprise waiting for them. “Basically, from December 27th, until they went back […]
ODH says unvaccinated people continue to fill Ohio hospitals

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health provided an update on COVID-19 in the state, Friday.   ODH Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff was joined by leaders from the Ohio National Guard, as well as the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and the Cleveland Clinic, during the news conference. Once again, Vanderhoff stressed […]
WPAFB transitions to HPCON Delta as COVID cases rise

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – Wright Patterson Air Force Base has transitioned to HPCON Delta as of noon on Friday, January 7. The 88th Air Base Wing and Installation Commander Col. Patrick Miller made the following statement: Our goal is to provide a safe, healthy environment for our Airmen and their families. Here at Wright-Patt, we […]
CDC: Pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations at all-time high

(WDTN) — Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky held a rare, solo media briefing Friday, January 7, 2022. Her biggest concern was the rise in hospitalizations among children. “While children still have the lowest rate of hospitalization of any group, pediatric hospitalizations are at the highest rate compared to any prior […]
Ohio restaurants that didn’t get COVID-19 aid face bleak COVID winter

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Restaurant receipts down, omicron shutting eateries, and promised grants that never arrived mean small businesses face another long, COVID winter. Almost 70% of eligible Ohio restaurants that applied for the Restaurant Revitalization Fund did not get any money, according to the Ohio Restaurant Association. Of the 8,928 Ohio restaurants that applied, […]
LISTEN: CDC updates info on keeping children in schools amid ongoing pandemic

ATLANTA, Georgia (WDTN) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention provided an update on the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on children on Friday, January 7. This telebriefing began at 11 am. Rochelle Walensky, MD, MPH and Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention discussed how we have come so far over […]
Premier Health postponing elective surgeries

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Premier Health will postpone nonessential surgeries that require overnight stays starting Monday. Premier Health said the policy will go into effect Monday, January 10. All nonessential procedures/surgeries requiring an overnight stay will be postponed until after Jan. 31, 2022. The policy is to help preserve critical hospital capacity for patients and […]
Ohio jobless claims on the rise over the holidays

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio jobless claims were on the rise for the week of Dec. 26 through Jan. 1, according to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Servies (ODJFS). Ohio residents filed 12,349 initial traditional unemployment claims last week, which was 394 more than the previous week; and 48,846 continued traditional unemployment claims […]
Gov. DeWine meets with Ohio National Guard

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Governor Mike DeWine met with members of the Ohio National Guard on Thursday. Governor DeWine and Ohio Adjutant General Major General John C. Harris Jr. visited Defense Supply Center Columbus to meet with approximately 100 members of the Ohio National Guard. The Ohio National Guard will be aiding Ohio hospitals during […]
Only use COVID-19 home tests when needed, health officials say

OAKWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – COVID-19 tests are in high demand in the Miami Valley with public libraries and pharmacies only able to keep home tests in stock for a short period of time. Public health officials are warning there’s not enough tests available to keep up. More than 1,700 COVID-19 home tests were distributed in […]
