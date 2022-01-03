ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

2021 box office closes with more fireworks for ‘Spider-Man’

Sun Chronicle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Hollywood closed out 2021 with more fireworks at the box office for “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” which topped all films for the third straight week and already charts among the highest grossing films ever. But even with all the champagne popping for “No Way Home,” the film...

www.thesunchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

After ‘Spider-Man,’ Tom Holland Could Fill Hollywood’s Void of Millennial Leading Men

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” shows that movie theaters can still be a major power at a time when streaming services have seemingly taken over the world. The instant box office smash also launches Tom Holland, the 25-year-old British actor whose peppy, quippy and youthful take on the role of Peter Parker/Spider-Man gives the comic-book epic its zip and heart, into the top ranks of Hollywood stars. His central performance was a key ingredient in the film’s outsized success, reaping $260 million stateside over the weekend. After five days in theaters, the superhero film is sitting pretty with $328 million domestically and $750...
MOVIES
Variety

I Hated ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home.’ But the Academy Should Absolutely Nominate It for Best Picture (Column)

Yes, I hated “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” It’s a movie that I’m a total annoying curmudgeonly naysayer about. So even though my antipathy isn’t the topic of this column, why hide it? Go ahead, throw tomatoes at me. But understand that I’m actually on your side. I hated the film for two reasons. The way the multiverse concept plays out is, in my opinion, a half-baked and unsatisfying mess. “No Way Home” has none of the head-spinning flair and three-dimensional-chess logic that was so hypnotic in “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” the bedazzling 2018 animated landmark that is one of the all-time...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Holland
Variety

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Hits $500 Million at Domestic Box Office

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” continues to swing past box office milestones. The superhero sequel crossed the $500 million mark at the domestic marketplace on Tuesday. It’s unclear how far it managed to exceed that threshold, but it should easily become one of the 15 highest-grossing stateside releases in history, passing “Beauty and the Beast,” which netted $505 million during its run. “Spider-Man: No Way Home” took in $24.7 million on Monday from 4,336 locations, bringing its domestic total to $495.1 million. The 11-day gross is the third highest of all time, according to Sony, the studio behind the film. It’s also becomes...
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Why Spider-Man’s Latest Box Office Milestone Is So Much More Impressive Than You’d Think

Spider-Man had a very special “gift” waiting for him on Christmas Day. The latest movie featuring Marvel’s beloved wallcrawler, Spider-Man: No Way Home, was expected to sail past the $1 billion mark at the global box office (once final numbers land), which makes it the holder of several new records. It’s now the highest grossing film of 2021, as well as the first movie to cross $1 billion in the period that Hollywood studios define as “the pandemic era.” It’s currently Sony Pictures Entertainment’s highest grossing domestic release in the studio’s history, and the second Spider-Man movie (following Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: Far From Home) to cross $1 billion.
MOVIES
TheDailyBeast

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Set to Break COVID Box Office Records

For back-to-back weekends, Spider-Man: No Way Home has smashed b0x-office records as it stands to earn $100 million over the holiday weekend. The film has maintained its top spot as the highest-earning film for two consecutive weekends, even alongside much-anticipated films like The Matrix Resurrections and Sing 2. Should the final installment of Tom Holland’s superhero trilogy continue to maintain pace, it will break $1 billion in the box office globally—the first film to do so since the pandemic began. This accomplishment comes even as the film remains absent from theaters in China. As reported by Variety, the American box office has done remarkably well over the holiday weekend, and is on track to set a pandemic-era record, earning more than any other weekend since the same time in 2019. As Spider-Man maintains its lead, Sing 2, which is expected to earn $42.8 million, follows in second, and the fourth installment of The Matrix in third, expected to make around $41 million.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Industry#Ap#Sony Pictures Marvel#Coronavirus#Pentagon#Covid#Wa House#North American#Comscore#Omicron
Seekingalpha.com

Christmas movie box office sees 'Spider-Man' strength, but plenty of flops

U.S. movie theaters saw what best be described as a mixed Christmas weekend at the box office as the latest Spider-Man film continued to set milestones, but other notable releases sputtered with moviegoers. Spider-Man: No Way Home showed no signs of giving up its top spot among movies currently in...
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Morbius was delayed because of Spider-Man: No Way Home’s box office

Sony recently announced that Marvel horror movie Morbius has been delayed by just over two months. Now, we know some of the reasoning behind this shift in release dates, and it’s the obvious one: money. At the time of writing, Spider-Man: No Way Home is reigning supreme at the...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Movies
imdb.com

Daily Podcast: Spider-Man: No Way Home Box Office & More Spoiler Discussion

On the January 3, 2022 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editorial director Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film news writer Ryan Scott to talk about "Spider-Man: No Way Home," including how the film is destroying box office records and some spoiler reveals from the screenwriters. Opening Banter: Happy New Year!
MOVIES
Variety

Will Disney Ever Win Best Picture? ‘West Side Story’ Is Another Loophole Chance

Walt Disney Studios has conquered the box office, but when will it have its big Oscar moment? The 98-year-old studio has never won the Oscar for best picture with a film bearing the iconic castle’s opening logo. But there is a footnote to this statistic. In 1993, Disney purchased Miramax for a bargain of $60 million, owning the boutique indie distributor until 2010. In that time, “The English Patient” (in 1997), “Shakespeare in Love” (in 1999), Rob Marshall’s musical adaptation “Chicago” (in 2003) and “No Country for Old Men” (in 2008) took home the top prize. Then, through the acquisition of...
MOVIES
Deadline

Worldwide Box Office Climbed 78% In 2021 To $21.4 Billion Amid Covid Flux As ‘Spider-Man’ Brought The Year Home: Global Studio Rankings

Given the ongoing pandemic with regard to global box office, it’s tempting to say “The more things change, the more things stay the same.” To wit: Disney still leads all studios worldwide, piracy remains a major concern, and many markets are still in Covid-induced flux. But when looking back over 2021 versus 2020, there are some key differences and highlights. Thank heavens, or at least, thank the Toretto family, Godzilla and Kong, James Bond and phenom Spider-Man to name a few headliners who proved that when product is available in cinemas, audiences will embrace the communal experience. Numbers were up significantly...
MOVIES
ABC News

'Spider-Man' producer says she warned Tom Holland and Zendaya not to date

The latest Spider-Man movie, "No Way Home," brings together nearly 20 years of superhero film nostalgia, and one producer is recalling the advice she gave the various actors who have played Peter Parker and his romantic interest. Amy Pascal, who has produced all of Tom Holland's Spidey trilogy as well...
MOVIES
wmagazine.com

Zendaya and Tom Holland Say They’d Welcome Timothée Chalamet to the Spider-Verse

Thanks to on-screen and IRL couple Tom Holland and Zendaya, Spider-Man: No Way Home has set the record for the second highest box-office opening ever. Imagine the possibilities, then, if Marvel were to throw Timothée Chalamet into the mix. In a recent interview with the Associated Press, Zendaya and Holland made it clear that they’d be very much on board with the idea. In fact, they already have some ideas about how the Spider-Verse could fit him in.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy