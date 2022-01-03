2021 box office closes with more fireworks for ‘Spider-Man’

For back-to-back weekends, Spider-Man: No Way Home has smashed b0x-office records as it stands to earn $100 million over the holiday weekend. The film has maintained its top spot as the highest-earning film for two consecutive weekends, even alongside much-anticipated films like The Matrix Resurrections and Sing 2. Should the final installment of Tom Holland’s superhero trilogy continue to maintain pace, it will break $1 billion in the box office globally—the first film to do so since the pandemic began. This accomplishment comes even as the film remains absent from theaters in China. As reported by Variety, the American box office has done remarkably well over the holiday weekend, and is on track to set a pandemic-era record, earning more than any other weekend since the same time in 2019. As Spider-Man maintains its lead, Sing 2, which is expected to earn $42.8 million, follows in second, and the fourth installment of The Matrix in third, expected to make around $41 million.

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO