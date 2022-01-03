ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnnie's Jams Featuring Director Jonathan Meris

cbslocal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHAPPY NEW YEAR!!! Because it's the New Year, Director...

gooddaysacramento.cbslocal.com

Tennessee Tribune

Famous R&B Singer Dies

NASHVILLE, TN — Joe Simon was one of Southern soul’s smoothest and most convincing stylists. Yet he also was not enamored of fame or status, and he walked away from popular music in 1983 to become an ordained minister. Simon died Dec, 13 at 85 in his hometown near Chicago. But his music remains beloved, particularly his biggest hits “The Chokin’ Kind,” a soul cover of a Harlan Howard country tune, in 1969, “Drowning In The Sea Of Love” with Gamble and Huff in 1971, and “Power of Love” in 1972.
POPSUGAR

Suni Lee's Boyfriend, Jaylin Smith, Is a Star in His Own Right

People are buzzing about Suni Lee's new relationship, but inquiring minds really want to know more about her boyfriend, Jaylin Smith. The Olympic gymnast made her new relationship Instagram official in December after she posted a few photos of the two together, but drew criticism shortly after from the Hmong American community for dating a Black man.
musictimes.com

Mystery Behind Jessie Lee Daniels Cause of Death: Force MDs Vocal Member Was 57

Another member from the Force MDs, Jessie Lee Daniels, also known as "Jessie D," reportedly passed away at the age of 57, as confirmed by his management team. The Force MDs' official Facebook account posted an update saying, "To one hell of a entertainer "Jessie D" of legendary Force MDs. He ate, sleep [sic] and breathe music everyday. Please put a heart up for him. He was loved!!!!!!!!!!"
jackfmknoxville.com

Watch Toni Cornell’s “revisited” performance of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah”

Toni Cornell has shared a new cover of the Leonard Cohen classic “Hallelujah.”. The rendition arrives nearly five years after Cornell first performed the song at 12 years old on ABC’s Good Morning America in 2017 as a tribute to her father, Chris Cornell, and Linkin Park‘s Chester Bennington, both of whom died earlier that year.
SheKnows

Pink Shared Rare Throwback Photos of 'Beautiful Boy' Jameson for His 5th Birthday

Celebrations abound this week for Pink and Carey Hart as their youngest child, Jameson, turns 5. The couple both paid tribute to their “beautiful boy” in honor of his birthday, sharing the sweetest throwback snaps on Instagram and looking ahead to “many more adventures, laughs, and hell raising” in the years to come. First up, Pink shared a gallery of photos from Jameson’s days as a tot, captioning the post, “Happy Birthday Beautiful Boy. We love you 😍.” Along with including some precious shots of Jameson and his older sister, Willow, the singer shared photos of him enjoying birthday cake in...
Vibe

John Legend Sells Music Catalog For Undisclosed Amount

Ahead of his Las Vegas residency set to start in April, John Legend has sold his music catalog to DL Music IP LP—an affiliate of BMG and private equity firm, KKR, who each purchased a 50% stake in the catalog. The singer-songwriter has also sold the copyrights to the music as well as his rights to receive royalties from songs he wrote dating back to late 2004 up until early 2021, according to a report from Bloomberg.  The financial terms of the deal have not been publicly disclosed, but the deal was reportedly agreed upon in Sept. 2021. As stated in a Uniform...
stillrealtous.com

Released WWE Star Shows Off New Look

The wrestling world is still processing the mass WWE releases from the last few years, and the company has certainly let go of some surprising names. Karrion Kross was one of the names who happened to get cut, and since then the former NXT Champion has updated his look a little bit.
ospreyobserver.com

Winter Jam 22 Coming To AMALIE Arena Featuring Skillet, Wells & NewSong

After being interrupted in 2020 and cancelled in 2021, the Winter Jam Tour Spectacular is back in full swing in 2022 with its ‘All Together Now’ tour. The iconic Winter Jam Tour Spectacular will return to Tampa on Friday, January 14 at AMALIE Arena with many familiar faces including Skillet, Tauren Wells and NewSong headlining the biggest Christian music tour in the world.
Footwear News

A Look at ‘West Side Story’ Star Ariana DeBose’s Bold & Vibrant Style

Ariana DeBose will serve as the first host of “Saturday Night Live” of the new year come Jan. 15. The “West Side Story” star, whose other credits include “Hamilton” and Netflix’s “The Prom,” has a head-turning sense of style and often opts for bright colors when she steps out. Here, we rounded up some of her most stylish moments in recent years. Keep reading to see what the Tony-nominated actress likes to wear and how she wears it. Last month, DeBose was spotted stopping by the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” show. The 30-year-old performer waved to fans while showing off a vibrant...
wgnradio.com

Steve and Johnnie’s 2021 New Year’s Eve Special!

WGN Radio Legends Steve King and Johnnie Putman are back to celebrate the New Year! To kick off the show Steve and Johnnie are joined by longtime friend Dr. Patrick Crispen, Director of Educational Technology, Keck School of Medicine of USC. Dr. Crispen who was a member of their cybersquad from their “Website Wednesday Night” show for 19 years, gave a technology wrap up for 2021 and what to look for in the new year. Next up was the “Moondog” Gary Colabouno, owner of Moondog Buys Comics, to discuss collectibles and pop culture collecting from the past year. Following Gary was WGN’s new Chicago Afternoon News host Lisa Dent, to talk about her new show starting this Monday, January 3rd, airing weekdays from 2pm-6pm on WGN in 2022. Later on Steve and Johnnie were joined by Publisher of Consumer Guide Automotive, Tom Appel, to discuss all things cars from 2021 and what to look for in 2022. Finally the two were joined by singer Lisa McClowry and and Buckingham’s Lead singer Carl Giammarese to talk about how they meet and why they decided to team up on a song. Later on Steve and Johnnie debut Lisa and Carl’s new song, “I will Love You Forever”.
SheKnows

General Hospital Already Has Its Next Luke and Laura On Its Hands — If Leading Man’s Dream Comes True

If adversity builds strength, could Port Charles’ next supercouple already be waiting in the wings to take off?. In the soap opera world, we all know that there’s one couple that really stands above the rest. They weren’t just a daytime phenomena, but a cultural one. We’re referring, of course, to General Hospital‘s Luke and Laura. But Luke, we’re sad to say, is no longer with us. He’s not just off-screen with Anthony Geary’s retirement, but dead and gone. (At least, that’s what they tell us!)
