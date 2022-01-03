Johnnie's Jams Featuring Director Jonathan Meris

WGN Radio Legends Steve King and Johnnie Putman are back to celebrate the New Year! To kick off the show Steve and Johnnie are joined by longtime friend Dr. Patrick Crispen, Director of Educational Technology, Keck School of Medicine of USC. Dr. Crispen who was a member of their cybersquad from their “Website Wednesday Night” show for 19 years, gave a technology wrap up for 2021 and what to look for in the new year. Next up was the “Moondog” Gary Colabouno, owner of Moondog Buys Comics, to discuss collectibles and pop culture collecting from the past year. Following Gary was WGN’s new Chicago Afternoon News host Lisa Dent, to talk about her new show starting this Monday, January 3rd, airing weekdays from 2pm-6pm on WGN in 2022. Later on Steve and Johnnie were joined by Publisher of Consumer Guide Automotive, Tom Appel, to discuss all things cars from 2021 and what to look for in 2022. Finally the two were joined by singer Lisa McClowry and and Buckingham’s Lead singer Carl Giammarese to talk about how they meet and why they decided to team up on a song. Later on Steve and Johnnie debut Lisa and Carl’s new song, “I will Love You Forever”.

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO