ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Marshall quarterback Grant Wells announces plans to transfer

By Associated Press
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 4 days ago

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. -- Marshall quarterback Grant Wells said he is transferring. The two-year starter announced his decision Monday on...

www.dailyherald.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Herald

Alabama, Georgia receive warm welcome in frigid Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS -- Coach Nick Saban walked off Alabama's team plane Friday night to a cold, harsh reality. When he returns to the airport for the final time this season, the Crimson Tide will either be celebrating another national championship or heading home disappointed. Saban's top-ranked team received a warm welcome...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Daily Herald

NW State, UNO meet

New Orleans (5-8, 1-1) vs. Northwestern State (4-12, 1-1) , Leonard E. Merrell Center, Katy, Texas; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans is ready to square off against Northwestern State in a postseason battle. Northwestern State earned an 83-80 win over Incarnate Word in its most recent game, while New Orleans won 81-65 against Houston Baptist in its last outing.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, IL
Chicago, IL
Football
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Football
City
Marshall, IL
State
Louisiana State
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois College Sports
Chicago, IL
College Sports
Daily Herald

Oregon State implodes west side of Reser Stadium

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Oregon State has imploded part of Reser Stadium, beginning the next phase of a project to renovate the facility. Athletic director Scott Barnes set off the explosives that brought down the west side of the building Friday morning, with a crowd of watching from a safe distance.
CORVALLIS, OR
Daily Herald

Ary helps Huntley hand CL South 1st FVC loss

Huntley guard Nate Ary appreciated the support from his teammates, who kept feeding him the ball in crucial moments in the fourth quarter. The Red Raiders appreciated Ary even more after his season-high, 24-point effort. Ary found ways to the basket all night, particularly in the fourth quarter when he...
HUNTLEY, IL
Daily Herald

Rutgers hires Joe Harasymiak as defensive coordinator

PISCATAWAY, N.J. -- Rutgers hired Joe Harasymiak as defensive coordinator Friday. The 35-year-old New Jersey native spent the last two seasons at at fellow Big Ten member Minnesota as its co-defensive coordinator. 'œJoe is one of the rising stars in our profession,' coach Greg Schiano said. 'œIt is great to...
COOK COUNTY, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Washington
Daily Herald

Northwestern looks to knock off No. 13 Ohio State

Northwestern (8-4, 1-2) vs. No. 13 Ohio State (9-3, 3-1) Value City Arena, Columbus, Ohio; Sunday, 5:30 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Ohio State looks to give Northwestern its 12th straight loss against ranked opponents. Northwestern's last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 23 Ohio State Buckeyes 71-70 on Dec. 26, 2020. Ohio State lost 67-51 on the road against Indiana on Thursday.
COLUMBUS, OH
Daily Herald

Chargers' Herbert aims for consistency with playoffs on line

COSTA MESA, Calif. -- The stakes for Justin Herbert arguably haven't been higher since he led Oregon to the Rose Bowl two years ago. The Los Angeles Chargers' quarterback can carry his team to its first playoff berth since 2018 with a victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday night, and Herbert is trying to remain even-keeled during his preparation.
NFL
Daily Herald

York prevails over ICCP

With a crowded gym and cross-town rivals visiting Friday, York senior guard Drew Kircher did everything he could to make sure the host Dukes prevailed against IC Catholic Prep. Early on Kircher helped spark a defense that caused 10 Knights turnovers in the first quarter alone, then he dropped in...
ELMHURST, IL
Daily Herald

Wheeler-Thomas, Larkin keep foot on the gas in win over Elgin

It doesn't matter who the opponent is for the Larkin boys basketball team this year. The mindset has been and always will be taking one game at a time. With high hopes for a deep postseason run come March, Larkin took yet another step toward those goals in a dominant 87-19 victory over Elgin Friday night in Upstate Eight Conference play.
ELGIN, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Orleans Bowl#Conference Usa#American Football
Daily Herald

Shorthanded South Elgin knocks off Bartlett

Even down "two-and-a-half" starters, South Elgin got the job done against visiting Bartlett. Caroline Croft scored 16 points, Ella Winterhalder 14, and Caitlyn Tolentino 12 as the Storm downed Bartlett, 59-38, in upstate 8 action in South Elgin. First-time starter Chloe Kmiec hit a couple of big 3-pointers in the second half and finished with 9.
SOUTH ELGIN, IL
Daily Herald

Spencer leads Loyola over Boston U. 66-58

BOSTON -- Cam Spencer registered 19 points as Loyola (Maryland) defeated Boston University 66-58 on Friday. Jaylin Andrews had 12 points for Loyola (8-6, 2-1 Patriot League). Kenneth Jones added 10 points. Golden Dike had nine rebounds. Boston University totaled 17 points in the first half, a season low. Sukhmail...
BOSTON, MA
Daily Herald

Boys bowling: Libertyville earns its 1st NSC championship

Libertyville won the North Suburban Conference boys bowling championship for the first time Friday, but Waukegan took the league's tournament title at Lakeside Recreation Center in Mundelein. The Wildcats finished first for the season with 130 points, followed by Stevenson (124) and Waukegan (110). Waukegan won the conference tournament in...
LIBERTYVILLE, IL
Daily Herald

Indiana faces Utah on 3-game home slide

Utah Jazz (28-10, third in the Western Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (14-25, 13th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Indiana looks to stop its three-game home losing streak with a victory over Utah. The Pacers have gone 11-10 in home games. Indiana ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference in rebounding...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Herald

Defense carries Maine South past Evanston

Maine South coach Tony Lavorato sees some similarities between his team and the Evanston Wildkits this year. "They're a lot like us," said Lavorato. "They have senior players but they don't have a lot of experience, and we have senior players who don't have a lot of experience. "We graduated...
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Herald

Huberdeau and Florida take on Carolina

Florida Panthers (22-7-5, second in the Atlantic) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (24-7-1, first in the Metropolitan) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -137, Panthers +114; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: Jonathan Huberdeau leads Florida into a matchup with Carolina. He ranks fourth in the NHL with 44 points, scoring 12 goals and recording...
NHL
Daily Herald

Lexie Hull, No. 2 Stanford hold off Oregon for 80-68 win

STANFORD, Calif. -- Even with fans limited to family members because of COVID-19 precautions on Stanford's campus, Lexie Hull put on quite a show for her parents. Hull had career-bests of 33 points and seven 3-pointers, and No. 2 Stanford held off a late Oregon rally on the way to an 80-68 win Friday night.
STANFORD, CA
Daily Herald

Milwaukee plays Charlotte, looks for 5th straight road win

Milwaukee Bucks (25-15, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (20-19, eighth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee visits Charlotte trying to continue its four-game road winning streak. The Hornets are 12-9 in Eastern Conference games. Charlotte is second in the Eastern Conference shooting 38.1% from downtown, led...
NBA
Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
21K+
Followers
140K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy