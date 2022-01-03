Marshall quarterback Grant Wells announces plans to transfer
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. -- Marshall quarterback Grant Wells said he is transferring. The two-year starter announced his decision Monday on...www.dailyherald.com
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. -- Marshall quarterback Grant Wells said he is transferring. The two-year starter announced his decision Monday on...www.dailyherald.com
The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0