A circus is nothing without its star acts, and this quartet came with high expectations. Sorry Stig, Chris you’re up. Lamborghini has enjoyed a bumper few years off the back of tasteless people wanting to drive very fast trucks, but its sports car game has been weak for a long time. The ancient Aventador has a yearly appointment with a blind cosmetic surgeon and the Huracán apparently exists to remind everyone how good the Audi R8 is. There’s the odd special to keep tasteless people with even more money happy, but not much to remind us what the company used to be capable of. Photographs of the new Huracán STO – yes, the font does read STD to some of us – suggested more of the same. Silly styling and peacock ambitions.

CARS ・ 14 DAYS AGO