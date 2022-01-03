ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Another Drive-Thru Chipotle Opens In North Jersey

By Valerie Musson
 4 days ago
Chipotle, 287 Rt. 202, Flemington, NJ 08822 Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dave Norton Photography

Another drive-thru Chipotle restaurant has opened its doors in North Jersey.

The new location — complete with a drive-thru Chipotlane — opened Dec. 30 at 287 Rt. 202 in Flemington.

The fast-casual Mexican eatery is open from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Chipotle planned to add drive-thru lanes to approximately 160 of its new restaurants built in 2020, DailyVoice.com reported.

Meanwhile, the new store is looking for crew members. Click here to learn more.

Scroll down to view additional photos of the new store.

Chipotle, 287 Rt. 202, Flemington, NJ 08822

*Photos courtesy of Dave Norton, owner of The Corner boutique at 52 Main St. in Flemington.

