This Gentle Vegan Skin Serum May Reduce Redness ‘After Just 30 Minutes’

If you have dry skin in the winter (as many of Us do), you know that it requires more nourishment than usual. Our dewy summer complexions are long gone! But as much as you can moisturize it with different products, the redness caused by irritation can still be an issue. Even if you don’t necessarily experience the same degree of dryness, the brisk cold air can definitely stir up some unfortunate results.

We have long wished for a magical potion to make skin appear more even-toned during the winter months, and our dreams came true when we found this nourishing serum from REN Clean Skincare! It promises to help reduce the appearance of redness in just half an hour, which obviously stole our attention. On top of that, it may also help to tackle other common issues that we experience in the harsh winter months — and beyond!

Believe it or not, the star ingredient that makes this serum tick is mushrooms. This product is powered by white mushrooms to help calm down redness or other common types of irritation, such as flakiness or burning that occurs due to plunging temperatures. Of course, redness is one of the more visible signs of skin irritation, and that’s precisely what this serum is designed to diminish. In a clinical trial with 84 participants, including both men and women, this product made redness less visible in just 30 minutes. While we’re certainly willing to devote time and energy to skincare, a swift product is always a hit in our eyes!

Based on user feedback, it seems this serum may be beneficial for a range of skin types. Plus, if maskne is an issue, this serum could be an excellent balm for those who wear a face covering all day at work. It’s important to stay safe in these stressful times — and it’s also important to keep your complexion in check!

On top of reducing redness, in just one week, this serum may help infuse more moisture into your skin to reduce itching and and flakiness, as well as that pesky tight feeling that often comes from cold climates. So many happy customers have backed up this serum’s incredible potential with their own results, so it’s clear that this may be a winter skincare regimen game-changer. Let’s give it a shot!

See it: Get the Evercalm™ Redness Relief Serum with free shipping for $58 from REN Skincare!

