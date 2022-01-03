ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Man shot in apparent Bronx home invasion: police

By Kristine Garcia
PIX11
PIX11
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mARyx_0dbi4GtK00

HIGHBRIDGE, the Bronx — A man was shot during an apparent home invasion in the Bronx Monday morning, police said.

It happened at a residence along Summit Avenue near West 162nd Street in the Highbridge neighborhood around 10:20 a.m., authorities said.

Preliminary investigation determined a 31-year-old man heard someone knocking at the door. When he opened the door, three people pushed their way into the residence, cops said.

The man was shot in his shoulder, police said.

He was taken to the hospital, treated for his injuries and is expected to survive, authorities said.

According to police, a woman who was also in the house was found detained, but did not say if she was injured.

It was not immediately known if the suspects fled with anything.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
PIX11

Gang assault ends with man hit, killed by train at Bronx subway station: NYPD

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, the Bronx — A good Samaritan died while trying to save a man who fell onto the subway tracks in the Bronx during what police described as a gang assault on New Year’s Day, according to the NYPD. Police on Saturday released photos of nearly a dozen people wanted in connection with the […]
PIX11

Video: Suspect fires gun into vehicle after pair punctures tires

SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx — A pair of suspects punctured a parked vehicle’s tires, then fired a gun at it several times, Wednesday, police said Friday. Video shows the two approaching a parked Lexus on Evergreen Avenue and Bruckner Boulevard about 7:22 p.m., then puncturing its tires. One of the suspects then fired a gun and […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

NYPD patrol car torched near Bronx subway station: police

THE BRONX – An NYPD patrol car was set on fire in the Bronx Thursday night, authorities said.  It happened around 10:20 p.m. near the Pelham Bay Park No. 6 subway station in the Pelham Bay neighborhood, police said. Patrol officers from the 45th precinct parked their marked cruiser on the street to inspect a […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Woman raped at knifepoint inside Brooklyn building: NYPD

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — A man raped a woman at knifepoint inside the maintenance room of a Brooklyn apartment building late last month, police said. The NYPD released a surveillance image of the suspect on Saturday. They said the man invited the 23-year-old victim into a building in the vicinity of Montgomery Street in Crown […]
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
PIX11

Video shows man on fire after police hit him with stun gun

CATSKILL, N.Y. (AP) — Graphic video made public Friday shows a man who doused himself in hand sanitizer bursting into flames when a police officer used a stun gun to subdue him at a New York police station in October. Security footage released by the state attorney general’s office shows 29-year-old Jason Jones rolling on […]
CATSKILL, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Nypd#The Bronx#Crime Stoppers#Highbridge#Nexstar Media Inc
PIX11

Armed thief faces slew of charges after being shot by police at Canarsie Dollar Tree: NYPD

CANARSIE, Brooklyn — An alleged armed thief who was shot by NYPD officers at a Brooklyn Dollar Tree store on Tuesday was officially arrested Wednesday afternoon after being hospitalized, authorities said. Police said 45-year-old Clarence Little, of Brooklyn, is expected to face charges including two counts of attempted murder and attempted assault, robbery, three counts […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Video: Police looking for suspects wanted in at least 8 Queens robberies

JAMAICA, Queens — About three individuals targeted victims carrying cash withdrawn from banks and ATMs in at least eight robberies between Nov. 14 and Dec. 22, police said Wednesday. In total, more than $7,000 cash, as well as cards and wallets, has been stolen by the thieves. The first reported incident happened Nov. 14 at […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

NYPD identify woman killed in city’s first homicide of 2022

NEW YORK — The NYPD identified the victim killed the evening of Jan. 1 on Wednesday. A woman was stabbed to death in Queens on Saturday — the first homicide reported in New York City this year, according to the NYPD. The 41-year-old woman, Shwesin Nyuntwai, was found with multiple stab wounds on a sidewalk […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

84-year-old woman shoved to ground on Lower East Side: NYPD

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — Police have been searching for a person accused of shoving an 84-year-old woman to the ground on Manhattan’s Lower East Side back in December, according to the NYPD. Authorities said it happened back on Dec. 11 in front of a Target and Trader Joes on Grand Street. According to police, […]
MANHATTAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PIX11

Arbery killers get life in prison; no parole for father, son

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Three white men who chased and killed Ahmaud Arbery were sentenced Friday to life in prison, with a judge denying any chance of parole for the father and son who armed themselves and initiated the deadly pursuit of the 25-year-old Black man. Murder carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison […]
BRUNSWICK, GA
PIX11

Police union issues warning to officers regarding Manhattan DA’s office

NEW YORK — The Sergeants Benevolent Association is urging officers to be “hyper-vigilant” when dealing with the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, according to a statement sent out Friday. The warning comes after an arresting officer claims an assistant district attorney “intentionally omitted” details about a Manhattan shoplifting incident. SBA President Vincent Vallelong said the suspect […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

California man says run-in with police left him paralyzed

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A 65-year-old man says he was permanently disabled during a videotaped traffic stop in which Northern California officers said they deliberately used “pain compliance” techniques. Gregory Gross was repeatedly restrained after he was accused of driving drunk and causing a slow-speed collision in April 2020. He faces a jury trial in March […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
PIX11

NYPD distributes COVID tests to Middle Eastern community in Brooklyn

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN, N.Y. – While giving out free meals to thousands of Brooklyn families, a Middle Eastern NYPD captain realized the area he grew up in was in need of something else. The 18-year veteran with the police department grew up in Downtown Brooklyn and arranged for 200 COVID-19 tests to be administered at the […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

PIX11

16K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy