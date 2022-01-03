ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Judge Steps Down After Accidental Lapse Into Hard R-ing

By Chris Williams
 4 days ago

The new year is here and many have shared their “New Year, New Me” resolutions and soon-to-be-broken promises. Not this guy. I love bringing up old shit. Like that time a judge was recorded saying the N Word with more conviction than Paul Mooney. And guess who has a follow...

