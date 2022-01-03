Indiana Toll Road launches truck parking information system

Our first blast of winter weather is coming and is bringing with it a little snow and a whole lot of mess. While most schools, as well as some businesses and churches in the Tri-State either close or runn on some sort of delay, chances are you're still expected to be at work on time like any other day. But how do you know what the roads are like so you can adjust your drive time accordingly? If only there were a way. Oh wait, there is.

INDIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO