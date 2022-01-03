ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana Toll Road launches truck parking information system

By Tyson Fisher
 4 days ago
Finding truck parking along the Indiana Toll Road may be easier with the launch of a “smart parking network” system. The Indiana Toll Road Concession Co. recently announced the addition of smart parking signage. Dynamic signs will provide truckers “an approximate count of the available parking spaces along the...

