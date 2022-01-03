‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Star Danielle Moné Truitt Celebrates What Made Her Year Worthwhile

“Law & Order: Organized Crime” actress Danielle Moné Truitt is sharing with fans the one person who changed her 2021 for the better.

When moving into a new year, it is always a good idea to reflect on the past. Whether it is learning from your mistakes or celebrating a relationship, looking back allows us to move forward. Danielle Moné Truitt is reflecting on her romantic relationship with filmmaker Jeremy Earl.

On Instagram, the “Law & Order: Organized Crime” star thanks her partner for giving her “consistency and stability.” Truitt posts a slideshow of images from the couple’s year together.

“Thank you for making my 2021 better,” Truitt begins. “It was a bit all over the place, but I found consistency and stability in our dynamic and I’m beyond grateful for that. Thank you for being there, for the laughs, for the adventures, for the understanding and comfort, for being present and showing up for me in so many ways, for loving me and showing me that I am special to you. I’m looking forward to 2022 with you. Celebrating the wins and overcoming the obstacles. I got you…”

Truitt has documented her relationship with Jeremy since they started dating. The actress was previously married to Kelvin Truitt as of 2017 but announced that the marriage had ended last year. Along with taking care of her two sons, fans are happy to see her at peace.

“You look so happy Danielle… congratulations on this new adventure!” one fan writes.

“I am so happy for your happiness!!!” another says.

Her New Home

In addition to celebrating her relationship, the “Law & Order: Organized Crime” actress is sharing her new home with fans. The actress says that she moved into her new home on December 20th, just five days before Christmas. Truitt has been staying busy with home renovations and moving in furniture. She jokingly calls herself a “crazy person.” This is no small feat, and Truitt’s tablescape to celebrate the holiday is beyond festive.

“I’m exhausted but many wonderful memories were made. I am truly blessed,” she reports.

Fans are impressed by Truitt’s home improvement projects! The actress began making her place feel like home by repainting the staircase last week. Check out the before and after photos below.

“There’s nothing like making a space your own,” she says. “Started with the stairs… Love how they turned out.”

It looks like Truitt’s family is enjoying their new space already. We hope that her new space continues to be filled with love and happiness.