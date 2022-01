Just because it's winter doesn't mean there won't be a bargain of the week. This weekend you can get totally slashed and save a whole lot of cash. Angel here and momma always said, "when going shopping hit the clearance rack and consignment shops first". I have held onto this piece of advice and follow it more often than not. I literally go to consignment or discount stores and clearance racks without even thinking anymore. It's like second nature. So, naturally when I try to keep in tune with local bargains so I don't miss them.

OWENSBORO, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO