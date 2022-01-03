ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington County, NJ

Burlington County Declares Code Blue Weather Emergency Monday Night As Snow, Freezing Temps Hit

By Jasmine Payoute
 4 days ago

MARLTON, N.J. (CBS) — Burlington County is under a code blue weather emergency starting at 7 p.m. Monday due to freezing temperatures. But some people Eyewitness News with spoke with say they are disappointed that while it may be cold they were hoping for more snow.

It’s the first Monday of 2022 and residents in South Jersey were welcomed by wintry weather.

“She was excited. She knew what she was getting into. She was ready,” one woman said.

“It was nice to actually have an opportunity to have snow to where you can build a snowman and actually have a winter wonderland,” Maceio Wright said.

In Burlington County, the snow didn’t hit as hard as some braced for as snowfall stalled in the afternoon after a morning that left roads slick.

“Oh my goodness,  I was expecting it to be snowing crazy from the beginning to the end. We were gonna be like stomping in and out,” Wright said.

The county was one of five listed under Gov. Phil Murphy’s state of emergency due to weather.

Right down the road, Camden County Commissioner Al Dyer says they’ve been preparing since 2 o’clock Monday morning.

“We do a good job because we don’t take it lightly,” Dyer said.

The Camden County commissioner says because of the 2 to 4 inches of snow they were expecting, the school district was forced to cancel remote learning.

He says the uptick in COVID-19 cases combined with the snow made for a tough mix.

“It hit us twice as hard. This is a weird thing having a snow day while you’re remote so it’s a weird thing but it’s all about staffing issues. Everybody’s having staffing issues across the board,” Dyer said.

He says while the county will likely receive less snow than expected, the rest of the season is still up in the air.

“You never know. We’re having some significant events as it relates to weather and we never know what we’re gonna get but we’ll be prepared,” Dyer said.

Speaking of roads and rails, CBS3 also checked in with New Jersey Transit officials who say services across the area are operating on or close to schedule.

CBS Philly

South Jersey Residents Cautious On Slick Roadways As Up To 6 Inches Of Snow Fell In Some Areas

PENNSAUKEN, N.J. (CBS) — A one-two punch for South Jersey. Snow blanketed the Garden State twice in one week. The freezing temperatures and bitter wind on Friday reminded residents winter in the Delaware Valley can be brutal.  “I got like three pants on right now,” a Wawa employee said.  But even with the snow limiting visibility and covering roads in Pennsauken, the conditions weren’t bad enough to keep Randy Nuzum home. “Bicycling,” Nuzum said. “Bicycling around, catching a little fresh air.” SNOW: Plows have arrived at our spot in Pennsauken, New Jersey. Roads and parking lots alike are getting snow covered quickly now. pic.twitter.com/UdyisZGwVY — Jan...
PENNSAUKEN TOWNSHIP, NJ
CBS Philly

State Of Emergency Issued For New Jersey For Snowstorm, Messy Morning Commute

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A state of emergency is in effect for New Jersey for the snowstorm impacting the area, lasting until late Friday morning. Light snow started late Thursday night in Philadelphia’s north and west suburb. Heavy bands of snow could drop up to 2 inches per hour in some spots. Expect 1-3 inches north and west of Philadelphia, with 3-6 inches south of the I-95 corridor. Philadelphia will likely end up right around the 3-inch mark depending on how quickly the snow begins to fall. Roads will be snow-covered and slippery for the morning commute. “If you can work remotely tomorrow or report later...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

All Schools In Philadelphia School District Shifting Virtual Friday As Winter Storm Expected To Hit Region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — All schools in the Philadelphia School District will move for virtual learning on Friday, Jan. 7 ahead of the winter storm moving through the region. The school district made the announcement on Twitter Thursday morning. “Due to the winter storm, all SDP schools will shift to virtual teaching & learning on Friday, January 7, 2022. All buildings and offices will be closed,” the district tweeted. Due to the winter storm, all SDP schools will shift to virtual teaching & learning on Friday, January 7, 2022. All buildings and offices will be closed. Read More: https://t.co/PRKoAIkNhU — Philadelphia Schools (@PHLschools) January...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Snow Cleanup Begins In Philadelphia, Montgomery County As Focus Turns To Icy Roads

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Cleanup is underway in Montgomery County after Friday morning’s snowstorm dumped inches of snow across the area. CBS3 was there as crews started clearing roadways. Shop workers at Suburban Square cleaned off signs and awnings so customers could beat the cold inside. Earlier in the morning, big and heavy flakes covered lawns, roads, and sidewalks with around 2 to 3 inches of snow. By late afternoon, crews began piling up the snow to make way for drivers and shoppers. The concerns now turns to slippery roadways; ponding left behind by the snow will freeze overnight, leading to icy...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

All Speed Restrictions Lifted From Pennsylvania, New Jersey Roads After Snowstorm

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The snow is out of the Philadelphia area, and all speed restrictions in Pennsylvania and New Jersey are lifted. Officials put these in place to keep speeds down during the wintry weather, capping some major highways off at 45 mph. All speed restrictions on the major Pennsylvania roadways are cleared. In New Jersey, speed restrictions on the New Jersey Turnpike, Atlantic City Expressway, and Garden State Parkway were lifted last. Take extra time driving if you must be on the roads, and obey all speed restrictions. CBS3’s Chandler Lutz contributed to this report. Get the latest weather updates on CBS3, CBSN Philly and CBSPhilly.com. Learn more on how to watch and stream CBSN Philly for free, here. You can also download the CBS Philly App for all the latest in Philadelphia news, sports, weather, and more!
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

FEMA-Run COVID-19 Testing Site Reopens In Southwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After a delayed start due to snow, a FEMA-run COVID-19 testing site reopened at noon in Southwest Philadelphia on Friday. The site opened at the Cibotti Recreation Center. The clinic will be open until 4 p.m. The Cibotti testing site will be open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.  Some other city testing sites are closed today due to the snow.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Snow Causing Flight Delays, Cancellations At Philadelphia International Airport

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —  The snow is causing flight cancellations and delays at Philadelphia International Airport on Friday. Steady widespread snow is expected to fall in the Philadelphia region, including 3-6 inches in some parts. Weather is causing delays and cancellations to and from #PHLAirport. Check with your airline for the latest flight updates. Departing guests and those picking up passengers are also reminded to allow for extra travel time to the airport due to current road conditions. pic.twitter.com/B95ir8w2YY — PHLAirport (@PHLAirport) January 7, 2022 As of roughly noon, Philadelphia International Airport has canceled 100 flights — that’s both departures and arrivals. More than 50 flights have been delayed. Philadelphia International Airport is asking those scheduled to depart on Friday to check the latest flight updates with your airline. People picking up passengers are also asked to leave early to allow extra travel time due to the current road conditions.  Live flight stats are available on the PHL Flight Aware page.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Archdiocesan High Schools, Parochial Elementary Schools In Philadelphia Closed Friday Amid Winter Storm

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — All Archdiocesan high schools and parochial elementary schools in Philadelphia will be closed on Friday due to projected winter weather. The Archdiocese of Philadelphia made the announcement on Thursday afternoon. “Due to projected inclement weather, Archdiocesan high schools and parochial elementary school buildings in the City of Philadelphia will be closed on Friday, January 7, 2022,” the statement said. The Archdiocese says secondary schools in Philadelphia will be on a “flexible day of instruction.” Students and parents should use their local school website for information. Parochial elementary school parents should refer to their school’s plan in an emergency closure. All Archdiocesan high schools and parochial elementary schools in suburban counties follow the decision of their corresponding local public school district and submit closing status independently.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Phil Murphy
CBS Philly

Montgomery County Restaurant Shut Down While Officials Investigate Deadly Hepatitis A Outbreak

WEST NORRITON, Pa. (CBS) — Health officials have shut down a Montgomery County restaurant while they investigate a deadly hepatitis A outbreak. Gino’s Ristorante and Pizzeria on West Main Street in West Norriton is shut down until further notice. It’s a truly fluid situation with many questions remaining unanswered. CBS3 spoke to the brother and cousin of the two current owners of Gino’s, who was very distraught about one aspect of this story — the reputational hit his family’s restaurant is taking. Giovanni Badalamenti’s father opened Gino’s Pizzeria and Italian Restaurant 50 years ago. Today, his brother and cousin run it and on...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Delaware Schools, Government Offices Close As Storm Dumps Snow Across Region

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Schools and government offices in central and southern Delaware were closed Monday as the winter storm dumped several inches of snow on the mid-Atlantic region. State courts also were closed in all three Delaware counties, although the brunt of the storm was being felt in central Kent and southern Sussex counties. Delmarva Power reported about 1,000 customers without power in Sussex County as of late Monday morning, and a similar amount on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, mostly in Queen Anne’s, Talbot and Dorchester counties. The Delaware Electric Cooperative, which serves mostly rural areas in Kent and Sussex counties, reported about 440 customers without power. The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning in effect through 4 p.m. for Delaware and much of the Eastern Shore and southern New Jersey, with expected snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. More than half a foot of snow had already fallen in parts of Delaware by midday, with 7.2 inches in Woodside and 6.8 inches in both Dover and Harrington, according to the Delaware Environmental Observing System, based at the University of Delaware. All contents © copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DELAWARE, NJ
CBS Philly

Jersey Shore Residents See Most Snow In About 4 Years: ‘I Wasn’t Expecting All This’

CAPE MAY, N.J. (CBS) — Snow is piling up along parts of the Jersey Shore as a winter storm moves through the region Monday. It’s been about four years since the Jersey Shore has seen this much snow.  It’s been falling since about 8 a.m. and hasn’t stopped. There was a lot of snow accumulation on Ocean Avenue in North Wildwood, even after it was plowed. The snow-covered beach looks like something out of a Hallmark Christmas movie — with white snowflakes covering beaches along the Jersey Shore.  Nancy Romero says she didn’t expect this much snow here in #CapeMay @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/FLObcwD8jj — Matt Petrillo...
CAPE MAY, NJ
CBS Philly

Snow Causes Roof To Collapse At GG’s Diamond Cleaners In Ocean City, New Jersey

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Snow caused the roof of an Ocean City, New Jersey, business to collapse on Tuesday. The incident happened at GG’s Diamond Cleaners on the 600 block of Asbury Avenue around 8 a.m. Nobody was injured during the collapse and it was unoccupied at the time. But two families in an adjacent second-story residence are temporarily displaced as construction officials assess the structural integrity of the building.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
CBS Philly

FEMA-Run COVID-19 Testing Site Expected To Open This Week In Philadelphia As Record Cases Continue

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Federal help is on the way to Philadelphia to make finding a COVID-19 test easier, but the post-holiday surge is continuing to break more records in and around the city. It was another all-time high from New Jersey on Wednesday, where there were 31,000 new daily confirmed cases, and in Philadelphia, much-needed help is on the way. “Over the past two weeks, COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Philadelphia have skyrocketed,” Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole said. The health commissioner says nearly 30,000 people have been infected in Philadelphia since Christmas, with 40% of COVID-19 tests now positive. The actual number...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Up To 20 Vehicles Crash On Passyunk Avenue Bridge In South Philadelphia, Officials Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Icy roads caused chaos in Philadelphia Wednesday morning, slowing down commuters and delivery drivers. As rain and cooler temperatures set it in overnight, it led to an icy Wednesday morning causing major traffic jams. “Delay, more time that I don’t have,” one driver said. Commuters at a standstill and delivery truck drivers are now off to a late start. “I need to figure out a way to get around it,” the driver said. “I’ve been through worse,” another man said. The Passyunk Avenue Bridge in South Philadelphia was a sheet of ice. #COMMUTERALERT: Nearly 20 vehicles are involved in a crash on the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia International Airport Reporting Cancellations, Delays As It Manages Winter Weather, COVID Staffing Shortages

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you are traveling out of Philadelphia International Airport Monday, be sure to check your flight status as winter weather is moving through the region. The Philadelphia International Airport reports 90 cancellations and 172 delays as of Monday afternoon. The airport is managing both bad weather and COVID staffing shortages. The slowdown is impacting flights both into and out of the airport. #PHLAirport reminds passengers to check with their airlines for the latest flight status information. pic.twitter.com/3DEYtuxfj9 — PHLAirport (@PHLAirport) January 3, 2022 Meanwhile, the Atlantic City Airport is closed until at least 9 p.m. Monday. On Sunday, more than 2,700 flights were canceled nationwide and more than 9,000 were delayed. Chicago’s O’Hare Airport was the most impacted Sunday with more than 500 flights canceled or delayed — that was almost half of those scheduled. Some airlines are preemptively canceling flights over the next two weeks to ease the pressure.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Walmart Temporarily Closes 2 Stores In South Philadelphia, South Jersey For Cleaning Amid Rising COVID Cases

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Walmart is temporarily closing two of its stores in the Philadelphia region this week in order to clean the store and restock the shelves, the company announced Tuesday. The stores being shut down are in South Philadelphia, at 1675 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd, and in Williamstown, New Jersey, at 1840 S. Black Horse Pike. The stores were closed as of 2 p.m. Tuesday and will reopen to customers on Thursday at 6 a.m. The temporary closure is part of an ongoing company-initiated program by Walmart. The South Philly store is one of 60 stores in the United States to be...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Philly

Testing In High Demand, Short Supply In Delaware County As COVID ‘Spreading Like Wildfire’

SPRINGFIELD, Pa. (CBS) — Testing is in high demand and short supply with those lucky enough to get one often waiting for hours. Testing relief. A couple spent an hour-and-a-half in a car line just outside Fitzgerald Mercy Hospital Tuesday. From all appearances, they had a good time. “I’ll tell you what, the lady who did the testing, I should’ve got her name. She was wonderful the way she did it because she didn’t go all the way up there. I probably would’ve had tears coming out of me eye,” Kia Butler said. Tensions did elevate as we could hear some people complaining. Availability of...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Trash Collection Delayed Due To COVID-19

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The pandemic is again slowing down trash collection in Philadelphia. The Streets Department says it expects delays across the city in the coming weeks because of workers testing positive for COVID and others in quarantine. “While the Department continues to work through balancing staff shortages and maintaining an on-time collection schedule, please know that we are doing all they can to stay on schedule. We apologize for this inconvenience and thank residents for their patience and cooperation as we work to return to a regular collection schedule. We have experienced these challenges before as a result of COVID-19 impacts, and we will get back on track again. We thank residents for being vigilant and for their patience as we work to keep the city clean, green and safe,” a Streets Department statement read. You should still put your trash out on your regular day.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
