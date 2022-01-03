Catalyze 2022: Pastor Louis Murphy

January 4, 2022 - Mayor-elect Ken Welch tested positive for Covid Monday, causing him to cancel his inauguration plans. In a press release, Welch said he is following CDC guidelines and isolating at home for the next five days. As a result, his swearing-in ceremony on the steps of City Hall will no longer take place. Instead, Welch said he would be sworn in virtually on Thursday, Jan. 6, and provide a short speech. Welch said he would continue to conduct city business virtually after his inauguration and will announce several senior members of his administration in the coming days. The press release stated that Welch was vaccinated and received a booster in November. Welch postponed his post-inauguration celebrations last week due to the surge in Covid cases stemming from the highly contagious Omicron variant.

