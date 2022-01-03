Catalyze 2022: Pastor Louis Murphy

We’re asking thought leaders, business people and creatives to talk about 2022 and give us catalyzing ideas for making St. Pete a better place to live. What should our city look like? What are their hopes, their plans, their problem-solving ideas? This is Catalyze 2022. As 2021 drew...
Well-known policy advisor and consultant Helen Levine has joined the Corcoran Partners firm, where she will lead operations in St. Petersburg. Corcoran Partners, a government relations and advocacy firm representing local and federal clients, celebrated the firm’s expansion into St. Pete with a ceremonial ribbon-cutting event Thursday. Although there isn’t a physical office yet in the city, it was a symbolic moment of the firm adding Levine, who will have her boots on the ground serving the market.
The three newest members of St. Petersburg City Council were sworn in Thursday morning on the steps of City Hall. “I couldn’t be more pleased to have such fine people stepping up and putting themselves in a place to serve the residents of our great city,” Council Chair Ed Montanari said after Copley Gerdes (District 1), Lisset Hanewicz (District 4) and Richie Floyd (District 8) took the oath of office.
St. Petersburg made history Thursday as Ken Welch officially became the first African American to lead the city in the 130 years since it elected its first mayor. Welch took his oath to serve as the city’s 54th mayor virtually, as he is home isolating due to a mild case of Covid. The ceremonial events surrounding his inauguration were pre-recorded but embodied his inclusive mantra – “we are St. Pete.” Local schoolchildren recited the Pledge of Allegiance from the steps of City Hall, followed by local saxophonist Jordan Bold’s stirring rendition of the National Anthem.
January 5, 2022 - St. Petersburg Mayor-elect Ken Welch announced several key members of his administration Wednesday. Stephanie Owens, Welch’s transition director and campaign manager, will serve as deputy mayor and chief of policy. Owens has over 20 years of public policy experience, including as an appointee of former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton. In addition to senior positions in the White House and Department of Health and Human Services, Owens has also worked with the Environmental Protection Agency and Department of Commerce. Janelle Irwin Taylor will serve as director of communications, and Tom Greene was named the interim city administrator. Greene is the current assistant city administrator, a position he has held under Mayor Rick Kriseman since 2018. Irwin Taylor is the senior editor for Florida Politics and previously worked with the Tampa Bay Business Journal and WMNF Community Radio. Doyle Walsh will serve as Welch’s senior adviser. Walsh previously served as an aide to County Commissioner Janet Long.
With the St. Petersburg Pier shining under a bright January sun as the backdrop, outgoing Mayor Rick Kriseman gathered family, friends and supporters together for the final stop on his “Faring Well” tour. Monday’s intimate event was a chance for Kriseman to reflect on his last eight years...





Largo City Commissioners will borrow roughly $62.4 million through municipal bonds toward constructing a new five-story city hall building and the reconstruction of the Parks Division Administrative Complex. The recent approval of using the majority of the bonds for the new City Hall, which will be built between Fourth and...
We need fresh leadership this year. Leaders who can look straight into the cameras while telling us the truth. It’s too bad that many of our citizens are followers and will fall for almost anything. We need leaders who can help guide us in a positive direction and help...
Plans are in the works for an upscale boutique senior living development in the Skyway Marina District. The St. Petersburg Development Review Commission will review a site plan on Wednesday for The Manhattan-St. Petersburg, a planned senior living community at 4401 34th St. S. Local developer Jack Dougherty, a longtime...
January 4, 2022 - Mayor-elect Ken Welch tested positive for Covid Monday, causing him to cancel his inauguration plans. In a press release, Welch said he is following CDC guidelines and isolating at home for the next five days. As a result, his swearing-in ceremony on the steps of City Hall will no longer take place. Instead, Welch said he would be sworn in virtually on Thursday, Jan. 6, and provide a short speech. Welch said he would continue to conduct city business virtually after his inauguration and will announce several senior members of his administration in the coming days. The press release stated that Welch was vaccinated and received a booster in November. Welch postponed his post-inauguration celebrations last week due to the surge in Covid cases stemming from the highly contagious Omicron variant.


Like a professional athlete calling it a career at the top of their game, Pinellas County Schools (PCS) Superintendent Dr. Michael A. Grego announced he is stepping down from his role after 10 years of leading the district. Grego announced Thursday that after serving 42 years in Florida public education,...
A weekly roundup of local real estate deals. Home Depot prepares to open ROF building in Pinellas Park–a first for Tampa Bay. Home Depot Rental division has purchased land in Pinellas Park where it is now building its first Rental Operations Facility (ROF) in the Tampa Bay market. ROFs...
Happy New Year everyone! I would like to wish everyone a prosperous and healthy new year. It’s a blessing to witness another new year, in spite of all our continued challenges with COVID-19. It is still my pleasure over the past 16 months, as your councilwoman to share with you the information, activities and events in District 5. We continue to have some celebrations and obligations met, promises filled, initiatives begun and always progress to chart.
