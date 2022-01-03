ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Callaway County, MO

Grand jury indicts Auxvasse man following deadly 2020 crash

By Zachary Farwell
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 4 days ago

CALLAWAY COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ)

A Callaway County grand jury has indicted a man accused of a deadly 2020 crash.

Jurors indicted John R. Meissert Jr., of Auxvasse, last week on felony charges of driving while intoxicated that resulted in the death of another person and leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in a death.

According to court documents, Meissert was the driver of a vehicle that crashed on Highway 54 near the Audrain and Callaway County line early in the morning on Nov. 15, 2020 .

Dennis E. Davis, 61, of Auxvasse, was killed in the crash. Meissert received minor injuries, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

A judge set Meissert's bond at $15,000.

The Callaway County Sheriff's Office told ABC 17 News on Monday afternoon Meissert surrendered himself to deputies. He was later released after he posted bond.

The post Grand jury indicts Auxvasse man following deadly 2020 crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 0

Related
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Kaiser teen accused of running from police hurt after crash

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Kaiser teenager was hurt after a crash on eastbound Highway 54 in Camden County on Thursday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 11:50 p.m. near the 117.6-mile marker. Troopers said the 15-year-old driver was thrown from the car after he failed to go around The post Kaiser teen accused of running from police hurt after crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Callaway County, MO
Crime & Safety
Auxvasse, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Auxvasse, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
County
Callaway County, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Prosecutors charge Kingdom City man after vehicle chase early on Monday morning

CALLAWAY COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Callaway County Prosecutor's Office has charged a Kingdom City man after a vehicle chase early on Monday morning. Prosecutors charged Jared B. Evans, 33, with felony resisting arrest, two felony counts of second-degree assault on a special victim, and other crimes. According to the Callaway County Sheriff's Office, deputies started The post Prosecutors charge Kingdom City man after vehicle chase early on Monday morning appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grand Jury#Audrain#Abc 17 News#Abc17news
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Two dead after crash on Paris Road in north Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Emergency crews have asked drivers to avoid parts of Paris Road in north Columbia due to a deadly crash Wednesday morning. According to the Columbia Fire Department, two people were killed around 7:20 a.m. in the 5800 block of Paris Road. Firefighters said one vehicle received heavy front-end damage and another vehicle The post Two dead after crash on Paris Road in north Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Teen has serious injuries after crash in Camden County

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) One teen experienced serious injuries in a single-vehicle crash Saturday evening in Camden County. The accident happened around 6:15 p.m. near Route RA, just north of Thompson Lane. A 17-year old juvenile male from Gravois Mills crossed the center of the roadway, ran off the left side of the road, and The post Teen has serious injuries after crash in Camden County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Fuel spill closes Highway 54 E at Ellis Blvd in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A fuel spill caused by a wreck has closed Highway 54 east at Ellis Blvd. in Jefferson City. Officials say drivers need to find alternate routes. The crash was reported just before nine. Traffic doesn't appear impacted by the crash. But one lane has been closed.  It's unclear how long clean-up The post Fuel spill closes Highway 54 E at Ellis Blvd in Jefferson City appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Two hurt after weather-related crash on Highway 63 near Clark

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Two people were hurt on Friday morning after a crash on northbound Highway 63 near Clark, Missouri. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, an SUV hit a guard rail after the driver lost control on the ice-covered highway around 7:05 a.m. Troopers said Kimberly F. Petre, 44, and Sheryl L. The post Two hurt after weather-related crash on Highway 63 near Clark appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Highway patrol cautions drivers about black ice dangers

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) After this weekend's winter weather and the below freezing temperatures, law enforcement is asking travelers to drive with caution Sunday night into Monday morning as some roads may be covered with black ice. One driver, Richard Powell, is traveling back home after the holidays and he said he will be driving slow The post Highway patrol cautions drivers about black ice dangers appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Highway Patrol reminds everyone to celebrate New Year’s safely

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri State Highway Patrol is urging everyone to make good decisions regarding their New Year's celebrations and to end 2021 on a safe note. MSHP says no one wants to start 2022 with a traffic crash or a DUI arrest. The Missouri State Highway Patrol began their New Year's Holiday crash The post Highway Patrol reminds everyone to celebrate New Year’s safely appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Early morning fire destroys Ashland home

ASHLAND, Mo. (KMIZ) An early morning fire in Ashland destroyed a trailer home along Gerard Drive. According to Southern Boone Fire Protection District Fire Chief James Bullard, a neighbor called in the fire just before 1 a.m. on Monday. An ABC 17 News Crew spoke with a woman at the scene who said she called The post Early morning fire destroys Ashland home appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
ASHLAND, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy