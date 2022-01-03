Grand jury indicts Auxvasse man following deadly 2020 crash

CALLAWAY COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ)

A Callaway County grand jury has indicted a man accused of a deadly 2020 crash.

Jurors indicted John R. Meissert Jr., of Auxvasse, last week on felony charges of driving while intoxicated that resulted in the death of another person and leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in a death.

According to court documents, Meissert was the driver of a vehicle that crashed on Highway 54 near the Audrain and Callaway County line early in the morning on Nov. 15, 2020 .

Dennis E. Davis, 61, of Auxvasse, was killed in the crash. Meissert received minor injuries, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

A judge set Meissert's bond at $15,000.

The Callaway County Sheriff's Office told ABC 17 News on Monday afternoon Meissert surrendered himself to deputies. He was later released after he posted bond.

