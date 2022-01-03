ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boomer Magazine

How to Stay Social in Retirement

Boomer Magazine
Boomer Magazine
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VYP66_0dbi2uyI00

Having challenges in adjusting to retirement? Fearful of transitioning from life of a professional to the life of a retiree? We have tips on how to stay social in retirement.

Although it may seem like work is never-ending and retirement is always on the distant horizon, your last day on the job will eventually come, and when it does, you need to be sure that you are ready for the golden years that lie ahead. It’s completely normal to be a little apprehensive about retirement, especially if you’ve been working passionately and determinedly over the course of your life. However, it’s important to remember that this is the beginning of a new, exciting chapter, and that your retirement will actually herald in a period of change and liberty that is well worth embracing.

When you retire, you will naturally have a lot more time on your hands and you need to ensure that you make the most of this newfound freedom. Whether you will be living at home, staying with family, or are looking into different retirement communities to maintain a close community of your peers, it’s crucial that you stay socially active and engage with the world around you. Not only will being social allow you to enjoy life to the fullest, but as you get a little older, it will also help you to stay mentally sharp and physically healthy.

Let’s take a closer look at how you can have a fulfilling social life and get the most out of your years in retirement.

Start networking pre-retirement

If you want to enjoy a great social life after you retire, you will need plenty of friends to hang out with. Any seasoned “9 to 5” worker knows that you don’t really have the time to maintain a large friend group with a full work week. Once you transition into your retirement, however, spending quality time with your friends and loved ones is able to become your top priority once more.

You should feel encouraged to fill these next few years of your life with plenty of recreational activities and social opportunities. Let yourself meet new people and form strong friendships. Build your personal community and expand your network wherever you can to ensure that you have plenty of people to spend time with during your golden years. You can even start to expand your social group before you officially retire, simply by joining some local community groups and clubs around you.

Friends for fitness

One of the best ways to maintain your health, stay fit, and have fun in retirement is to have a few fitness buddies who are always ready to get moving with you. Getting physically active is always a lot more fun with friends. Whether you like to play tennis, surf, golf, jog, cycle or any other fun and outdoorsy sport or activity, chances are high that there are like-minded folks out there who’d jump at the chance to do all of this with you.

Having friends who enjoy the same activities as you is a great way to stay social and fit some consistent personal enrichment into your schedule. Through sport, you can continue making more friends and stay involved in your local community through participating in community events.

It’s also worth noting that setting yourself personal goals over your years in retirement will help make these years that much more meaningful and enjoyable. Don’t be afraid to set yourself personal fitness goals and take efforts to care for your physical health and wellbeing. Believe us, maintaining your vitality over these years is the key to a satisfying retirement.

Volunteer in the local community

Volunteering is a great way to meet new people and enjoy a rich social life in retirement. Just because your working days are behind you, doesn’t mean that you can’t spend time serving your community in a meaningful way.

There are countless opportunities for you to volunteer nowadays and you may even be able to use some of the skills that you gained in your professional life in your new role. Not only is volunteering a great way to be social and expand your network of friends, but it can also be an incredibly rewarding opportunity that will allow you to continue working and doing all the things you love in a manner that gives back to your wider community.

Try new things

All those activities, hobbies, and interests that you have put on hold because you were too busy working can finally be embraced now that you are retired. Whether you want to grow vegetables, learn an instrument, study a language or anything else, now is the time to go for it.

The best part of all is that whatever you decide to do, you can be sure that there will be a local group or club for you to connect with so that you can hone your new skills with the support of others. Who knows, with enough practice, you could soon be speaking fluent Japanese or find yourself starting your very first band!

Embrace retirement and become a social butterfly

As you can see, once you retire, you will have more time at your disposal to do the things that you enjoy, try new activities, and connect with other people in a meaningful way. Embrace this opportunity, spread your wings, meet new people and above all, be sure to enjoy every moment of this new chapter of your life!

Cruise ship retirement – could it be an option for you?

Comments / 0

Related
Boomer Magazine

Boggle BrainBusters Mental Calisthenics

Exercise your mind by searching for words nestled in the Boggle cube. The more letters the better – plus bonus words to up the ante! Find as many words as you can by linking letters up, down, side-to-side, and diagonally, writing words on a blank sheet of paper. You may only use each letter box once within a single word. Play with a friend and compare word finds, crossing out common words. Up this week, Boggle BrainBusters mental calisthenics is hiding several mammals.
MENTAL HEALTH
Boomer Magazine

Find the Words in Boggle BrainBusters

Exercise your mind by searching for words nestled in the Boggle cube. The more letters the better – plus bonus words to up the ante! Find as many words as you can by linking letters up, down, side-to-side, and diagonally, writing words on a blank sheet of paper. You may only use each letter box once within a single word. Play with a friend and compare word finds, crossing out common words. Find the words in the Boggle BrainBusters word challenge.
Boomer Magazine

Advice from Amy: ‘My Daughter Is Overweight’

‘My daughter is overweight,’ a concerned father writes to advice columnist Amy Dickinson. The 18-year-old college student is also “brilliant” and “beautiful,” he says. But given her weight, she should not be wearing the clothes she is wearing. Should he tell his daughter what he thinks?
RELATIONSHIPS
spring.org.uk

How Depression Is Linked To Social Media Use

Social media use does not predict later depression, research finds. Using social media does not predict the onset of depression, research finds. The conclusion contradicts previous studies claiming that social media use causes depression. The study, unlike previous investigations, followed people for up to six years to see which came...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement Communities#Fitness#Social Group#Social Life
Slate

How To Break the Spell of Social Media

James is head over heels in love with his wife. But there’s one thing that keeps getting in between them … the glow of her smartphone. His wife is constantly scrolling social media or staging photo ops with James and their kids to create a picture perfect life online. On this episode of How To!, we bring on Dr. David Greenfield, the founder of The Center for Internet and Technology Addiction, to help James understand why it’s so hard for his wife to log off. He has some fascinating advice for how to wean yourself off social media and reconnect IRL without creating a bigger rift in the relationship.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Columbia County Spotlight

RURAL REFLECTIONS: Out with the old

Reading through Mom's old address book is like going back in time, Pamela Loxley Drake writes.The old address book. It bulged with small slips of paper that were layered on each page. The book was years old. A history of all the people who passed through the farm. A family tree of perhaps a hundred families or more. Who would want Mom's old address book? The older two Loxley girls did not want the old book. So, for some curious reason, I took it. Little did I realize the treasure I brought home from the farm back the lane. Mom...
BEAVERTON, OR
Hypebae

"Dry Dating" Predicted To Be a Popular Trend in 2022

Consider starting off the new year with a new healthy dating habit: “dry dating,” the act of ditching drinking on dates and being sober-minded. Dating app Bumble has even reported it as a new trend for 2022. According to Bumble, 54% of single people are being more mindful...
SOCIETY
Carrie Wynn

The Stages Of Healing After Narcissistic Abuse

I wish I could tell you that the moment you walk away from your abuser, everything will fall into place again and you will revert back to the person that you were before the abuse. Unfortunately, that isn’t the case.
hypepotamus.com

How to Scale & Monetize Your Social in 2022

Are you a social media enthusiast ready to cash in on your influence? Join GA and Instagram Growth Coach, @TimeOfDre to learn how to scale and monetize your social media. Dre will cover the fundamentals of creating quality and engaging content, tips on scaling and how to make income thru partnerships, unique offerings, advertising and more.
INTERNET
wgnradio.com

How to stay motivated in the face of fear

Dr. Debbye Turner Bell, award-winning journalist and author of Courageous Faith: A Lifelong Pursuit of Faith Over Fear, joins Steve Dale in discussing how she wrote her book and her tips for achieving success. She also talks about what her faith means to her.
HEALTH
Boomer Magazine

Owning Pets for a Healthy Lifestyle

The staff of the Mayo Clinic discusses the benefits of owning pets for a healthy lifestyle – including while working from home during COVID times. I have been working from home as a result of COVID-19. The adjustment has been difficult and has created a lot of stress and strain on my mental and physical health. I find that I spend much of my time in front of the computer. I eat more often, and I barely go outside. A friend suggested I adopt a dog to lift my spirits and get me motivated to go outside. Would I see any real benefits from this? Is there any connection between pets and our health?
PETS
Fox40

How to begin 2022 on the path to retirement

The path to becoming financially secure is not linear. Nor is there a one-size-fits-all approach. As we start a new year, it’s time to look at ways to save for retirement. FOX40 financial analyst Kimberly Foss joined Richard with suggestions that could help you through retirement, no matter what stage of life you’re in.
PERSONAL FINANCE
makeuseof.com

How to Stop Oversharing on Social Media

From sharing your birthday celebration pictures on social media to posting every single thing that happened that year, you might be oversharing on social media without even realizing it. While there's nothing wrong with sharing big achievements with your friends, too much information can invite unwelcome attention. Moreover, there's something...
INTERNET
raventribune.com

Corona: The woman gets sick – and then she makes the disgusting discovery

Loss of taste and loss of smell are two possible side effects after coronavirus. But as a young Swiss woman has now discovered – there is less common damage. That must be scary. Last July, the son of Stephanie Odienosan from Switzerland came home from school with a cold. The 35-year-old said he wanted to act cautiously, examining himself and his son. Diagnosis: Corona.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
PUBLIC HEALTH
dallassun.com

Pope reveals what's almost satanic about Covid-19 pandemic

Pope Francis offered a strongly worded rebuke to those who abuse women and children in their own home, saying such people were universally seen as evildoers. Domestic violence is on the rise due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The remarks by the pontiff were among the Catholic Church's most stringent condemnations...
RELIGION
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb inundated with prayers after shock health diagnosis

Hoda Kotb has been inundated with prayers and well wishes after she shared a surprising health update with her co-stars on Thursday. The Today star revealed that she has tested positive for COVID-19, despite being vaccinated and having recently received her booster shot. She made the announcement to her co-anchors from her home, where she is currently isolating.
CELEBRITIES
Knowridge Science Report

8 signs you are dealing with narcissistic abuse

Narcissism is extreme self-involvement to the degree that it makes a person ignore the needs of those around them. While everyone may show occasional narcissistic behavior, true narcissists frequently disregard others or their feelings. They also do not understand the effect that their behavior has on other people. Narcissistic abuse...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Boomer Magazine

Boomer Magazine

Richmond, VA
1K+
Followers
474
Post
237K+
Views
ABOUT

Boomer Magazine celebrates baby boomers with tailored content for the 50+ crowd and other active adults. Our website, digital magazines, and e-newsletters serve up reader essays, nostalgia, travel, advice, book reviews, puzzles, cartoons, food and beverage news, health, profiles, and more. Headquartered in Virginia, our content speaks to readers everywhere. Live your best life!

 http://www.BoomerMagazine.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy