Dynasty CEO shares big vision for downtown tower, next steps

By Veronica Brezina
stpetecatalyst.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSt. Petersburg-based wealth management firm Dynasty will develop a downtown Class A office tower that will incorporate residential units and be used to recruit fintech firms to the city. Dynasty was one of seven development teams vying to purchase the lot at 910 2nd Ave. South, used as parking...

Kriseman selects Dynasty’s proposal to take over downtown property

St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman has accepted Dynasty’s proposal to purchase the city-owned site at 910 2nd Ave. South and develop Class A offices and workforce housing. St. Petersburg-based wealth management firm Dynasty was one of seven development teams vying to purchase the lot, used as parking for the Tampa Bay Rays, and transform it into a live-work development. Under Dynasty’s plans, the new Class A offices would house Dynasty’s new HQ and potentially the new HQ for Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest firm.
ECONOMY
