Dynasty CEO shares big vision for downtown tower, next steps

January 5, 2022 - Zillow has named Tampa Bay the top hottest housing market in the nation going into 2022, according to Zillow's annual analysis on the top 10 housing markets. Jacksonville followed close behind at the No. 2 spot. The other top cities that Tampa surpassed include Nashville, Tennesse; Austin, Texas; Charlotte, North Carolina; Atlanta, Georgia and others. Tampa claimed the top spot for Zillow's list of hottest housing markets due to the strong forecasted home value growth, a thriving job market, relatively scarce and fast-moving inventory and demographics that indicate a good number of potential buyers, according to Zillow. The markets expected to have the least amount of activity in 2022 are New York, Milwaukee, San Francisco, Chicago, and San Jose – each characterized by relatively fewer new jobs and less favorable demographic trends than other large markets.

