With hundreds of teachers out with COVID-19 or quarantining, the Jersey City school district has delayed the return of students to in-person instruction for another week. Deputy Superintendent Norma Fernandez in a video message Thursday night announced that the district’s 30,000 students will return to school on Jan. 18, after the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. The return to the classrooms will include weekly testing of students, with permission from parents.

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 19 HOURS AGO