A chunk of Russian spacecraft that went out of control and plunged back down to Earth has re-entered the atmosphere.It brings an end to the difficult journey of the upper stage of the Angara A5 rocket. It departed Earth on 27 December, in a test flight that initially appeared to be successful, but a second burn to move the spacecraft into a higher orbit failed.Since then, the upper stage known as Persei has been in an uncontrolled fall back down to Earth. The speed and size of the object made it difficult to predict when and where it would finally...

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 2 DAYS AGO