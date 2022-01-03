ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

'Moonfall' Poster Shows a Crashing Moon in Roland Emmerich's Disaster Epic

By Britta DeVore
Collider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you have been waiting in anticipation for more news and sneak peeks of upcoming sci-fi film, Moonfall, you’re about to be over the moon. Today, the film’s marketing team took to Twitter to release a brand new poster for the doomsday feature. In the image, we...

collider.com

Variety

Peter Bogdanovich, Iconic Director of ‘Last Picture Show’ and ‘Paper Moon,’ Dies at 82

Peter Bogdanovich — whose “The Last Picture Show” and “Paper Moon” solidified his reputation as one of the most important filmmakers in the New Hollywood of the ’70s, but whose personal life threatened to overshadow his career behind the camera — has died, Variety has confirmed. He was 82. The director also had acting roles on such shows as “The Sopranos,” on which he recurred as Dr. Melfi’s psychotherapist; “The Simpsons”; and as a DJ in Quentin Tarantino’s “Kill Bill Volumes 1 and 2.” Wildly prolific and celebrated early on, then mired in hubris-laced scandal when he became involved with two of...
Space.com

New trailer for 'Moonfall' promises a disaster movie on a scale like no other, but how accurate is the physics?

The latest trailer for "Moonfall" has arrived and it promises a cosmic catastrophe on a truly Biblical scale. Despite being abundant in action, overflowing with explosions and incorporating plenty of planetary destruction, a surprising amount of care and consideration went into the physics and science of such colossal cosmic carnage. Peter Travers was the Visual Effects Supervisor on this film and Space.com was fortunate enough to talk with the maestro of movie magic.
horrorsociety.com

Blu Review – Crash! (Full Moon Features)

Rating – 2.5/5. I was introduced to Full Moon, Empire, and Moonbeam Entertainment at a young age so I thought I had a grip on the films of Charles Band. However, Full Moon recently caught me off guard when they announced the release of the 1976 Charles Band directed horror film Crash! on blu. When I saw the blu artwork and the tagline I knew this was going to be a wild one so I quickly reached out to them and they were kind enough to send over a review copy. I want to once again thank Full Moon for hooking me up with this copy to check out.
Escapist Magazine

Moonfall Official Trailer Is Glorious Carnage as the Moon Wrecks Earth

What do you do when the genre you helped create becomes such a joke that they start making political satires based on it? If you’re Roland Emmerich, the greatest disaster filmmaker ever, you go even harder. Moonfall, a movie about the moon falling to Earth but also about aliens, just dropped its second, official trailer, and it looks like every disaster movie cliche ever wrapped into a shiny package. Honestly, that’s OK.
First Showing

Another Epic Destruction-Filled Trailer for Emmerich's 'Moonfall' Movie

"Everybody hang on!" Bring on the epic CGI destruction! Lionsgate has revealed another new official trailer for Roland Emmerich sci-fi disaster movie called Moonfall, smashing into theaters in February. We've already posted a few teaser trailers, and this is the full-on official trailer. When a mysterious force knocks the Moon from its orbit around Earth and sends it hurtling on a collision course with life as we know it on this planet. With mere weeks before impact and the world on the brink of total annihilation, NASA exec Jo Fowler puts together a plan to save everyone with an impossible last-ditch mission into space. Only to find out that our Moon is not what we think it is… It's hollow! But what's in there? Some kind of aliens or something else strange? The full cast includes Halle Berry, along with Patrick Wilson, John Bradley, Michael Peña, Charlie Plummer, Kelly Yu, and Donald Sutherland. I am SO crazy excited to watch this and get into the chaos and epic Emmerich sci-fi disaster mayhem. Can't wait. Just what we need! Right?
Paste Magazine

The Moon Is Public Enemy Number One in the Moonfall Trailer

Do you ever worry that one day the Moon will get fed up with our shit and decide to fly out of orbit and directly toward Earth to demolish every living thing? Me too. Unfortunately, that’s exactly what’s happening to the characters in Moonfall. Co-written and directed by Roland Emmerich, who has something of a penchant for watching planet Earth get absolutely wrecked (see: Independence Day and The Day After Tomorrow), the film follows conspiracy theorist K.C. Houseman (Game of Thrones’ John Bradley) who makes a shocking discovery that the Moon is indeed out of orbit and on a warpath to destroy Earth. It was only a matter of time, right?
Gamespot

New Moonfall Trailer Features The Moon Coming For All Of Us

Lionsgate has released a new trailer for Moonfall, the latest disaster movie from Independence Day director Roland Emmerich. The movie is slated to hit theaters on February 4. The action-packed clip is also filled with ominous dread as a mysterious force knocks the moon from its orbit around Earth and sends it hurtling on a collision course with our home planet. A synopsis for the film is as follows: "With mere weeks before impact and the world on the brink of annihilation, NASA executive and former astronaut Jo Fowler (Halle Berry) is convinced she has the key to saving us all--but only one astronaut from her past, Brian Harper (Patrick Wilson) and a conspiracy theorist K.C. Houseman (John Bradley) believe her." Check out the new trailer below.
cinelinx.com

Patrick Wilson Shoots the Moon in Final Trailer for Moonfall

Today brings the final trailer for Roland Emmerich’s upcoming science fiction film, Moonfall, showing off plenty of destruction and action. If you want to go into Moonfall completely knowing nothing…you might want to avoid this trailer. If you’re looking forward to some crazy destruction and zany plot, then feast your eyeballs:
punchdrunkcritics.com

‘Moonfall’ Trailer: Patrick Wilson And Halle Berry Are Humanity’s Last Hope Against The Moon

Nobody does end-of-the-world movies quite like Roland Emmerich. It used to be that films like The Day After Tomorrow, Independence Day, and 2012 were gigantic blockbusters as people flocked to see how what insane new way Emmerich had found to destroy the Earth. And he’s outdone himself this time with Moonfall, in which the moon itself is out to obliterate us. Is it mad we walked on it or something?
Ars Technica

Moonfall trailer is gloriously ridiculous

Hello, police? I'd like to report a murder—the sacrifice of credible science on the altar of entertainment, as evidenced in the latest trailer for Moonfall. It's the latest epic disaster blockbuster from director Roland Emmerich, in which the Earth's existence is threatened by the Moon getting knocked out of its orbit and into a collision course toward Earth.
Collider

Every ‘The Animatrix’ Short Explained: How Each Story Connects to The Larger Franchise

The Matrix franchise is known for hosting a wealth of heady ideas behind its action-packed set pieces. Released in 2003, The Animatrix represents one of the most comprehensive sources of Matrix lore for series historians, while also providing an insanely fun viewing experience. Much like Star Wars: Visions, The Animatrix creates a series of short stories by handing over the creative reins of the established Matrix franchise to leading Japanese animation studios, with the Wachowski’s overseeing as producers. The result is an essential viewing for fans of the series. We’ve created a guide to each vignette, with notes as to how they connect to the greater film series.
Collider

'Resident Alien' Season 2 Trailer Reveals Harry's Change of Heart About Humans

It’s a little hard to plan planet Earth’s extinction when humans keep getting in your way. Resident Alien is gearing up to premiere its second season later this month, and a new trailer was released to give us a first look into what we can expect from the sci-fi series, following an alien who comes to our planet to destroy all humans but stays undercover as a doctor when he realizes it won’t be an easy job.
GeekyGadgets

Moonfall disaster movie premiers Feb 4th 2022

If you are looking forward to the new disaster movie Moonfall starring Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson, John Bradley, Michael Peña, Charlie Plummer, Kelly Yu, Eme Ikwuakor, Carolina Bartczak, and Donald Sutherland. You will be pleased to know that Lionsgate Movies has released a new trailer to whet your appetite and provide a little overview of what you can expect from the film. In Moonfall, a mysterious force knocks the Moon from its orbit around Earth and sends it hurtling on a collision course with Earth.
