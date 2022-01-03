'Moonfall' Poster Shows a Crashing Moon in Roland Emmerich's Disaster Epic

"Everybody hang on!" Bring on the epic CGI destruction! Lionsgate has revealed another new official trailer for Roland Emmerich sci-fi disaster movie called Moonfall, smashing into theaters in February. We've already posted a few teaser trailers, and this is the full-on official trailer. When a mysterious force knocks the Moon from its orbit around Earth and sends it hurtling on a collision course with life as we know it on this planet. With mere weeks before impact and the world on the brink of total annihilation, NASA exec Jo Fowler puts together a plan to save everyone with an impossible last-ditch mission into space. Only to find out that our Moon is not what we think it is… It's hollow! But what's in there? Some kind of aliens or something else strange? The full cast includes Halle Berry, along with Patrick Wilson, John Bradley, Michael Peña, Charlie Plummer, Kelly Yu, and Donald Sutherland. I am SO crazy excited to watch this and get into the chaos and epic Emmerich sci-fi disaster mayhem. Can't wait. Just what we need! Right?

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO