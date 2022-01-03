West Virginia Still Receives AP Vote Points After Weekend Loss

President Joe Biden cannot require teachers in the Head Start early education program to be vaccinated against COVID-19, a Louisiana federal judge ruled Saturday, handing a victory to 24 states that had sued the federal government. U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty wrote that the Biden administration unlawfully bypassed Congress when ordering that workers in Head Start programs […]
Temple rallied late Wednesday night at Addition Financial Arena to escape Orlando with a 66-62 win over UCF despite a late push from the Knights led by Brandon Mahan. UCF trailed by 4 with 2:57 remaining before Mahan hit back-to-back 3-pointers to bookend free throws from Cheikh Mbacke Diong, to give the Knights a 62-58 lead with 1:28 remaining. Temple’s Zach Hicks responded with a 3-pointer ...
Former Alabama linebacker Jackson Bratton is closer to finding a new potential landing spot, sources tell On3. On3’s Matt Zenitz tweeted on Friday evening to keep an eye on UAB as a potential landing spot for the ex-Crimson Tide linebacker. He’s currently in the transfer portal looking for a new home.
When Albany edge rusher Jared Verse entered the "unknown" of the transfer portal world on November 30th, he was unsure what to expect. Shortly after waking up the following morning, he had over 30 missed calls, 60-plus missed texts, and too-many social media notifications to count. He knew then his world was about to flip upside down.
Former TCU coach Gary Patterson is poised to return to college football at a very prominent program. Patterson met Friday with Texas coach Steve Sarkisian about a possible role with the Longhorns, according to multiple reports. Jason Suchomel of Orangebloods reported that Patterson was a “strong candidate” to join the staff in some role.
As the UConn men’s basketball team finds itself with a little bit of a break until facing Seton Hall on Saturday, let’s take a closer look at the Class of 2022 and Class of 2023 commits. Currently, UConn has commitments from Class of 2022 recruits Donovan Clingan and Alex Karaban along with Class of 2023 recruit Stephon Castle. Today’s focus is on Alex Karaban. Recruit Information School: IMG ...
Emily Ryan scored a career-high 22 points with eight assists, Ashley Joens had 17 points and 13 rebounds for her eighth double-double this season and No. 12 Iowa State beat No. 23 Oklahoma 81-71 to snap the Sooners' nine-game winning streak
When UConn visits No. 24 Seton Hall at noon on Saturday in a key Big East battle, there will be four products of The Patrick School involved in the game -- two on each team. The Pirates feature a pair of graduate student guards who played high school ball under coach Chris Chavannes at The Patrick School in Bryce Aiken and Jamir Harris. UConn, meantime, has a pair of big men who played at the Hillside school in sophomore Adama Sanogo and freshman Samson Johnson.
