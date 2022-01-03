ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

West Virginia Still Receives AP Vote Points After Weekend Loss

By Ethan Bock
wvsportsnow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo. 1 – Baylor. Receiving Vote Points: Oklahoma (71), West Virginia...

wvsportsnow.com

WTRF- 7News

Judge blocks COVID vaccine mandate after West Virginia sues

President Joe Biden cannot require teachers in the Head Start early education program to be vaccinated against COVID-19, a Louisiana federal judge ruled Saturday, handing a victory to 24 states that had sued the federal government. U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty wrote that the Biden administration unlawfully bypassed Congress when ordering that workers in Head Start programs […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Orlando Sentinel

UCF drops AAC home opener to Temple; Tulsa game postponed

Temple rallied late Wednesday night at Addition Financial Arena to escape Orlando with a 66-62 win over UCF despite a late push from the Knights led by Brandon Mahan. UCF trailed by 4 with 2:57 remaining before Mahan hit back-to-back 3-pointers to bookend free throws from Cheikh Mbacke Diong, to give the Knights a 62-58 lead with 1:28 remaining. Temple’s Zach Hicks responded with a 3-pointer ...
ORLANDO, FL
On3.com

Transfer destination emerging for former Alabama linebacker

Former Alabama linebacker Jackson Bratton is closer to finding a new potential landing spot, sources tell On3. On3’s Matt Zenitz tweeted on Friday evening to keep an eye on UAB as a potential landing spot for the ex-Crimson Tide linebacker. He’s currently in the transfer portal looking for a new home.
COLLEGE SPORTS
VolunteerCountry

Just In: Top Vols Transfer Target Announces College Decision

When Albany edge rusher Jared Verse entered the "unknown" of the transfer portal world on November 30th, he was unsure what to expect. Shortly after waking up the following morning, he had over 30 missed calls, 60-plus missed texts, and too-many social media notifications to count. He knew then his world was about to flip upside down.
NFL
Hartford Courant

A scouting profile on UConn men’s basketball Class of 2022 recruit Alex Karaban

As the UConn men’s basketball team finds itself with a little bit of a break until facing Seton Hall on Saturday, let’s take a closer look at the Class of 2022 and Class of 2023 commits. Currently, UConn has commitments from Class of 2022 recruits Donovan Clingan and Alex Karaban along with Class of 2023 recruit Stephon Castle. Today’s focus is on Alex Karaban. Recruit Information School: IMG ...
HARTFORD, CT
NJ.com

How UConn’s Kimani Young enabled Huskies to beat out Seton Hall (and other schools) in key recruiting battles

When UConn visits No. 24 Seton Hall at noon on Saturday in a key Big East battle, there will be four products of The Patrick School involved in the game -- two on each team. The Pirates feature a pair of graduate student guards who played high school ball under coach Chris Chavannes at The Patrick School in Bryce Aiken and Jamir Harris. UConn, meantime, has a pair of big men who played at the Hillside school in sophomore Adama Sanogo and freshman Samson Johnson.
HILLSIDE, NJ

