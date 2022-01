PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5 are unhappy over a missing "free" PS Plus game for the month of January. This week, Sony released the first free PS Plus games of 2022, headlined by Persona 5 Strikers, which is bolstered by Deep Rock Galactic and Dirt 5. And one of these games isn't available for every subscriber, and unfortunately, for these subscribers, it's the aforementioned lineup headliner. While many have been enjoying this trio of games, some in the Middle East have been stripped of the opportunity to enjoy Persona 5 Strikers, a Person 5 spin-off that is also technically a sequel in terms of narrative.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 23 HOURS AGO