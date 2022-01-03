ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The TRUTH Behind Traditional New Year’s Eve Song

By Conor
 4 days ago
Happy New Year everyone! We hope and pray that 2022 will lead to better days ahead for us! As we prepare to move forward, the end of one year and the beginning of a new one typically is a time of reflection and celebration. Whether you're celebrating the good times, how...

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

